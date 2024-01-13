Have you seen Matthew? 23-year-old missing since Saturday morning

Police are searching for missing 23-year-old Matthew, who was last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo at 10am on Saturday, January 13.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Matthew is described as being 180 centimetres tall with short, curly brown hair and a fair complexion.
Police believed Matthew was last seen wearing a blue zip up hoodie and grey jeans.
Family and police have expressed their concern for Matthew's welfare due to medical conditions.
Anyone who sights Matthew, or who may have information on his location, is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.