Have you seen Matthew? 23-year-old missing since Saturday morning

Updated January 14 2024 - 10:50am, first published 10:49am
Matthew, 23, is missing. Picture by Victoria Police
Police are searching for missing 23-year-old Matthew, who was last seen on Barnard Street, Bendigo at 10am on Saturday, January 13.

