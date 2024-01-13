Out for 99 - Priyan falls agonisingly short of Jets' ton in BDCA

STRATHFIELDSAYE opening batsman Savith Priyan fell the barest of margins short on Saturday of becoming the latest player this season to score a maiden Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI century.
Priyan was dismissed one run short of a century in the Jets' season-steadying win over White Hills in their round eight one-day clash at Scott Street.
Priyan was caught by Demons' wicket-keeper Brayden Stepien off Rhys Irwin (1-28) for 99 in what was a cruel end to an innings that was pivotal in the Jets' comfortable victory by 91 runs.
"Savy hadn't given a chance up until he went out and barely mis-hit a ball all day," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said.
"He just tried to work a ball down to third man for a single and, unfortunately, got an edge, so he was obviously very flat to get out for 99.
"He said he has got a couple of hundreds back home (in Sri Lanka), but hasn't made one for quite a while. He batted really well today... he hit the ball clean and smart."
Batting first for the seventh time in their eight games this season after winning the toss, the Jets posted the day's highest score of 7-228 from their 45 overs.
The Jets' innings was built on the back of two cornerstone partnerships involving Priyan.
The first was a 90-run second wicket-partnership between Priyan and Zoltan Smyth (55).
That was followed by a 70-run stand for the third wicket between Priyan and Chathura Damith (38), who had entered the round as the No.1 player in the Addy BDCA MVP rankings.
Priyan faced 104 balls for his 99 and struck 10 boundaries and one six in his knock.
In reply White Hills never threatened to challenge its target and was all out for 137 after being on the receiving end of an early burst with the new ball from the Jets' Damith.
For the second week in a row Damith took a wicket on the first ball of the innings.
Last week it was Eaglehawk's Josh Williams; on Saturday it was the Demons' Linc Jacobs (0).
And when Damith removed dangerman Stepien (0) and Caleb Barras (0) soon after, the Demons were reeling at 3-8 after five overs.
Jacobs, Stepien and Barras were all bowled for ducks by Damith, who finished with 3-15 from six overs to continue his stellar all-round season.
Devanny (3-20) and left-arm spinner Priyan (3-43) also took three wickets for the Jets in what was a much-needed win given they had lost their previous three games against Eaglehawk, Bendigo and Bendigo United.
The victory squares the Jets' ledger back at 4-4 and moves them back within one game of the top four.
The Demons are now 3-5 and two games adrift of the top four.
For the third game in a row coach Gavin Bowles top-scored for the Demons with 34.
Following a 0-4 start to the season Eaglehawk has now won three of its past four games, continuing its turnaround with a five-wicket win over Bendigo United.
The Hawks' victory at Harry Trott Oval was set up by a brilliant spell of bowling from the wily Cory Jacobs, who bagged five wickets.
With Jacobs snaring 5-17 off nine overs, Bendigo United was bowled out for 91 after winning the toss and batting,
The Redbacks had got off to a solid start to be 0-33 in the eighth over before losing 4-16 to fall to 4-49 in the 14th.
Jacobs picked up two of those wickets to fall in quick succession - Harry Donegan (8) and Wil Pinniger (0) - before later adding the dismissals of Darcy Mills (15), Marcus Mangiameli (4) and Sam Langley (0) to take the eighth five-wicket haul of his Eaglehawk career.
As well as losing 4-16 at one stage, the Redbacks' innings later finished in a cluster of wickets when the Hawks took 6-19 as Bendigo United went from 4-72 to all out for 91 in the 32nd over.
Only skipper Clayton Holmes (29), Riley Treloar (20) and Mills with his 15 reached double figures for the Redbacks, who had six players dismissed for under five.
The Redbacks didn't look without a chance of defending their score when they had Eaglehawk 5-59 in the 23rd over in reply.
However, the Hawks' pair of Angus Chisholm and Ben Williams (10 n.o.) were able to finish the job with an unbroken 36-run stand as the visitors reached 5-95.
No.3 Chisholm continues to stake his claim as one of the most impressive young batsmen in the competition, with his unbeaten 40 off 78 balls his third half-century in his past four innings.
"Having such a young side there's always going to be highs and lows throughout a season and we're riding a high at the moment," Hawks' captain Aaron Monro said.
"We've got a structured plan and it seems to be working well at the moment. Hopefully, that can continue."
Despite the loss the Redbacks retain their position in the top four.
Spinners Mangiameli (2-10) and Will Thrum (2-17) both took two wickets for Bendigo United. Their combined 18 overs conceded just 27 runs.
Strathdale-Maristians' bowler Jack Pysing has been cleared of concussion and injury after being struck by the ball in the Suns' win over Sandhurst at Weeroona Oval.
Pysing had bowled the ball to the Dragons' Ash Gray, who hit it into the deep on the leg side where it was fielded by James Vlaeminck.
Pysing was walking back to his mark as Vlaeminck attempted a run-out of Gray.
However, the ball struck Pysing in the neck area after which he was taken to Bendigo Hospital where he was scanned for nerve damage and concussion symptoms.
Fortunately for Pysing, who had been up and about with the ball having taken 2-11 from 3.2 overs before his game ended in the 14th over, he was given the all-clear.
Saturday's tussle between the Suns (1st) and Dragons (2nd) had been a clash of the two top teams going into the round.
However, it was a one-sided contest with the Suns romping to a nine-wicket win and further enhancing their status as this season's benchmark.
The Suns' victory was highlighted by a fine all-round double by skipper Cameron Taylor, who - as he so often does - made his mark with both ball and bat.
For the 25th time in his Suns' career leg-spinner Taylor bagged five wickets, ripping through the Dragons with 5-24 from eight overs.
The Dragons were all out for 131 during an innings where apart from one period of resistance between Gray and Liam Stubbings, wickets tumbled regularly.
Gray (55) and Stubbings (14) added 49 for the fifth wicket after starting their partnership with the Dragons 4-42 in the 15th over.
Between Gray (86 balls) and Stubbings (54 balls) they combined to face 140 of the 270 balls during the Sandhurst innings.
Taylor's 5-24 with the ball was followed by making an unbeaten 75 with the bat as the Suns coasted to 1-135 in reply to win by nine wickets with 107 balls to spare.
The Suns were 1-12 early after Daniel Clohesy (4) was lbw to Dylan Gibson (1-34) before Taylor and Grant Waldron (53 n.o.), who made a second-consecutive half-century, surged the visitors to victory with an unbroken 123-run partnership.
Defending just 131 at Weeroona Oval was always going to be a tall order for the Dragons without their two best bowlers in Taylor Beard and Liam Bowe.
While the win retains the Suns' unbeaten record, for the Dragons they have now dropped their past two games having reached the mid-season break 5-1.
Reigning premier Kangaroo Flat has moved into second position at the expense of Sandhurst after defeating Bendigo by 20 runs in a game where ball dominated bat at Dower Park.
Twenty wickets well for 248 runs across 75.5 overs, while only four players made more than 20 in the match.
Sent into bat, the Roos were reeling at 6-51 after 18 overs, but were able to fight their way to 134.
Bendigo paceman Kynan Gard struck two of the early blows removing the dangerous pair of Chris Barber (0) and Roos' captain Jake Klemm (6), who were both caught by Kyle Humphrys at slip, while Kieren Burns took three of the first six wickets to fall against his former side.
The Kangaroo Flat rescue mission was led by two players who in recent weeks have celebrated first XI milestones for the Roos in Adam Burns (300 games) and Brent Hamblin (200 games).
In one of the rare periods of the game where there was some stability with the bat, Hamblin (44) and Burns (24) added 51 for the seventh wicket to steady the Kangaroo Flat innings.
Kieran Burns (3-29) and Gard (3-30) both finished with three wickets for the Goers, who were knocked over for 114 in reply.
The Goers had one stage been 8-60 in the 21st over before the last two wickets led by Gard (35) and Dylan Johnstone (26) combined to add 54 runs.
Adam Burns (3-19) and Dylan Klemm (3-45) combined for six Roos' wickets, with the pair now sharing 45 between them for the season - Klemm with 23 and 22 for Burns.
Paceman Klemm took the first three wickets of the Goers' innings, dismissing the trio of Kieran Burns (0), Xavier Ryan (8) and skipper James Ryan (6).
Golden Square made it back-to-back wins with an eight-wicket win over Huntly North in a battle between the bottom two sides on the ladder at Wade Street.
The Power clawed their way to 9-129 batting first, with the mainstay of the innings teenager Judd Gilchrist.
Batting at No.4 Gilchrist worked hard to hold the Power together with a determined 49 off 128 balls, starting his knock in the fifth over before being dismissed off the final delivery of the innings.
Gilchrist was bowled by Scott Trollope (2-24), who earlier in the day claimed the big scalp of Power captain Ryan Grundy, caught at slip by Mat Christie for a duck.
Golden Square had few dramas chasing its target down, losing just two wickets on the way to victory.
Square took 32 overs to reach 2-135, with the successful run-chase featuring an unbeaten half-century to No.3 Jayden Templeton (52 n.o.), who brought up the winning runs with a six.
Kangaroo Flat (3-0); Strathdale-Maristians (3-0); Eaglehawk (2-1); Golden Square (2-1); Bendigo (1-2); Bendigo United (1-2); Sandhurst (1-2); Strathfieldsaye (1-2); White Hills (1-2); Huntly North (0-3).
ROUND 9 - January 20 and 27
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North.
Golden Square v Bendigo United.
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk.
Bendigo v White Hills.
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians.
