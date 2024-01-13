Clash of top three teams headlines return of midweek pennant

SOUTH Bendigo and Inglewood will be both fighting to avoid back-to-back losses when they clash in Monday's match of the round in Bendigo midweek pennant.
Defending premier South Bendigo sits on top of the ladder, while Inglewood is tracking along solidly in third position.
However, both sides lost their final games before the mid-season break and will be determined to regain their momentum and start 2024 on a winning note.
The Diggers in particular will be keen to prove a point, with one of the two losses they have suffered so far this season coming at the hands of Inglewood by 26 shots in round three.
Kangaroo Flat resumes the season on what is the best current winning streak in the competition having strung together five victories in a row heading into its clash with Bendigo.
MONDAY'S GAMES:
South Bendigo v Inglewood.
Bendigo East v Golden Square.
Woodbury v Eaglehawk.
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo.
Games start at 9.30am.
LADDER:
Division 2 - White Hills (109), Castlemaine (84), Harcourt (78), Bendigo East (76).
Division 3 - Marong (108), Bendigo (90), Bendigo East (82), White Hills (77).
Division 4 - South Bendigo (126), North Bendigo (109), Kangaroo Flat (94), Dingee (80).
Division 5 - South Bendigo (102), Bendigo (101), Inglewood (71), Bendigo East (53).
Division 6 - Marong (81), Woodbury (80), Castlemaine (66), White Hills (50).
