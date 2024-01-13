Floods 2024: close shaves and bitter pills

Nearly a week after the latest major storm the greater Bendigo area is still counting the cost.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This time last week we were bracing for up to 100 mm of rain to fall.
Wedderburn was prepping and people were lining up at the Bendigo Showgrounds to pick up sandbags as a defence against flash flooding.
For some areas close to Bendigo by the end of a two-day deluge nearly 180 mm had dropped on them.
In Huntly and Epsom residents were left mopping out yards and houses after yet more flooding. Many were asking questions about what's next, given it's been a wet start to the year. So far we've had three major storms in as many weeks.
For Rochester, it was a close shave. Residents sandbagged into the night for a predicted high that could have flooded up to 70 houses. In the end, streets were wet but the houses were dry.
At Axedale, the golf club found parts of the course underwater after a nearby creek overflowed.
For some in Heathcote, the deluge was a bitter pill. An elderly couple who had just finished renovations on their house after the October 2022 floods showed us the damage from the latest flood. They were not sure they could face the same again.
Amongst all the fear and trepidation were small, but not inconsequential, acts of kindness.
Those who travelled to help towns prepare. Somebody put money down at a couple of coffee shops in Rochester so that all could have something warm on an otherwise grey day.
This won't be the last flood event we'll see. Our climate is changing and predictions are that while the numbers of storms may be less their intensity may be greater.
As a result, more questions are being asked around planning that allows houses in flood prone areas, the long history of towns being built along rivers and how we as a community move forward.
It's not likely to abate soon.
Juanita Greville
Editor, Bendigo Advertiser and Central Western Victoria
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.