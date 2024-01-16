Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Are you struggling to pay the bills? Sam's story might help you

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam McLean
Adam McLean

Sam* found herself with almost nothing when she left a nearly decade-long abusive relationship with her ex-husband.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.