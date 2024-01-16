Are you struggling to pay the bills? Sam's story might help you

Sam* found herself with almost nothing when she left a nearly decade-long abusive relationship with her ex-husband.
The Bendigo woman said she would have almost no money left by the end of the week after paying her home mortgage and rent at a place where she was living.
With school-aged children to feed and clothe, Sam wondered how she would make ends meet by the end of the month.
Things were so bad she had no idea where most of her money was going as she did not have access to her bank statements.
But Sam discovering a financial counselling program run through the Brotherhood of St Lawrence helped turn things around.
She now tells anybody in dire straits to get in touch for help.
"The course, I could not recommend it highly enough," she said.
Sam said the saver plus program turned her life around, helping her wipe her debts, set up saving accounts and own her home.
"I knew how to use my card, I knew how to get cash out," she said.
"But the rest [of my money]? I was completely lost, I didn't know what was coming out of my account, I didn't know where it was going, who it was going to or what debts that I had."
The financial planning course works in four steps; setting a goal to save towards, opening an ANZ progress saver account for 10 months, and completing the MoneyMinded financial education workshops.
The idea is to reach a savings goal, which bank ANZ then matches with up to $500.
The course is available to anyone with a health care or pensioner concession card and an eligible Centrelink payment. They also need to be in school or have a child in school, have regular income from work and be more than 18 years old.
Sam said she completed the course around the end of 2022 and since then it has helped her save for her children's school items, bills and even the bulk of her wedding.
"(The financial counsellors) helped me work through all my debts, they helped me eliminate them and they helped me get a budget in place that was affordable and manageable and learn where I was wasting money." she said.
"Teaching you skills like doing a shopping list, as you use it, putting it on the list and that is what you need to buy that week.
"Rather than rocking up at the shops and not knowing what to get and spending $400 instead of $200."
The Bendigo Family and Financial Services reported a spike in the number of people accessing the organisation for support this time last year.
The service helped 1600 people in December 2022 alone and typically saw demand increase early in the year as parents budgeted for children's school costs.
The Brotherhood of St Lawrence said spots are now open for eligible people to sign up to help to ease the burden of back-to-school costs for 2025.
* This name was used to protect the woman's identity.
