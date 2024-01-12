Victorian police officer charged with alleged sexual assault

A Victorian police officer will front court after being charged with sexual assault from an alleged incident in April 2023.
The constable. from the Western region, allegedly committed the offence in the Bendigo area while off duty.
The 30-year-old has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
Police say he will appear before a court at a later date.
