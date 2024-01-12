Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Victorian police officer charged with alleged sexual assault

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 13 2024 - 8:39am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A constable from the Western region has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. file image.
A constable from the Western region has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. file image.

A Victorian police officer will front court after being charged with sexual assault from an alleged incident in April 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.