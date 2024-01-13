Thousands of families reveal secret life of Victorian pets

Humans have praised the value of their furry, feathered and finned family members in Victoria's first pet census.
More than 37,000 responses helped to paint a picture of the state's pet population - with the most popular pets being dogs who accounted for 41 per cent of fur-babies, followed by cats at 24 per cent.
The survey identified around 4.3 million pets including some of the most popular dog breeds - Cavoodle, Labrador, Greyhound, Border Collie and Golden Retriever - but also 83,000 reptiles and amphibians and 43,000 insects and spiders.
Acting agriculture minister Harriet Shing said pets played a vital role in the lives of Australians.
"The immense love and care Victorians have for our pets is reflected in the numerous responses to our first Pet Census," she said.
"The Census data will empower us to better cater to a diverse range of pet owners in our community, ensuring quality support and services for every pet, regardless of species."
The census revealed that 58 per cent of Victorian adults owned a pet - with around 1.4 households with a non-human member and around $6.6 billion spent annually on them.
Pet owners across Victoria have shared their unique insights and opinions on pet ownership, attitudes, and experiences and even revealed some of the most popular names for their beloved pets.
Human names were dominant for dogs - with Charlie, Maggie, Ruby, Luna and Lucy among the top contenders - as were Bailey and Archie and the slightly less human Ziggy.
Charlie, Luna and Lucy were again popular for cats alongside George, Max, Coco and Bella - and some less original titles of Puss, Kitty and Cat.
Duck, Chicken and Chook were top names for birds alongside Penny, Birdie and Popcorn, while Squirtle, Bluey, Sheldon and Franklin were popular for reptiles.
Oreo and Ginger came out tops for small mammals while Jack, George, Sunny and Daisy were the go-to names for large mammals.
The census also highlighted the positive impact of pets on the lives of Victorians, with 98 per cent of people echoing the benefits of pet ownership.
Companionship and love were ranked highest at 79 per cent, followed by improved mental health and emotional support at 57 per cent.
The state government said the data collected will facilitate better support for pets, owners and the animal welfare sector, and will also aim to close the current knowledge gap on pet welfare and owner priorities.
To explore the results visit, animalwelfare.vic.gov.au/pet-census
