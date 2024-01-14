Caryards turn storm damage to their advantage, holding 'hail sales'

Car yards affected by the January 2 hail storm which hit Epsom and Huntly are taking advantage of the setback to hold "hail sales".
While private vehicles parked outdoors at Huntly during the pelting were likely to have copped damage to more than one panel, the impact at Epsom was apparently far less severe.
At Poyser Motor Group the team had been keeping on eye on weather warnings in the lead-up to the storm, and saw the potential hail approaching.
"We kind of had everything we needed set up and were just waiting to the point where we said, 'OK, it's getting pretty serious, we think it's going to happen'," sales manager Chris Romano said.
Staff then started moving vehicles around to prioritise getting pre-sold cars under cover.
"Then obviously the big Chevys and the high value, big ticket sort of stuff as well, because one of those is the value of five little cars," Mr Romano said with a smile.
"We played a bit of Tetris with the showrooms and filling up the service bays.
"We're pretty well rehearsed because we've probably done it over the last few years about 50 times and never had anything happen".
"It just happened to be that this was the time that it did but we mitigated as much damage as we could."
Thanks to their efforts and the lower intensity of the hail at Epsom, the overall damage was less significant than might have been expected.
"We had a fair amount of cars affected across all the brands but nothing that would constitute any write-offs or [lasting damage], so very light cosmetic damage," Mr Romano said.
"Regardless of that, we decided it's a good opportunity to pass on some really good deals.
"We've got some with [damage], some without, some that will be repaired, some that are 'as is' - whatever people prefer."
Customers would save thousands of dollars on cars during the sale compared to the normal price, he said.
Bendigo Ford's Travis Holt said the business had suffered only quite minor damage to its vehicles and no sales were taking place.
"Even the cars that were hit, the marks are tiny little dimples that get repaired in no time."
At Bendigo Toyota orange dots marked more than 100 storm-impacted vehicles which are also on sale and available 'as is' or with repairs.
The company described the damage as "hail marks".
"Some people choose to take them as is because the damage is so slight, whereas others opt to have the company fix them," sales manager Gabrielle Richards said.
The worst affected, a black GR86, was pockmarked across the bonnet.
Ms Richards pointed out that the car was a light sports model designed to be aerodynamic.
The cruisers, by contrast, were "built tough", and despite their damaged status it was hard to find the fault with many of them.
Five years ago, before COVID-19 and the leap in demand that led to a new model of ordering, there might have been more than 200 new vehicles in the yard at any time, Ms Richards said.
But on January 2 the vehicles struck by hail at Toyota were largely second-hand ones.
"Luckily a lot of our new car stock was in a holding yard in Melbourne," she said.
"And usually once we get it, it's in the detailing shed, then straight out to the customers."
Ms Richards said hail storms were something that impacted the industry "once in a while".
"I think it has happened here before but not in a number of years."
