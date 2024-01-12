James Seymour headlines Premier Cricket clash in Bendigo

James Seymour is confident Essendon will find its best form when Victorian Premier Cricket returns to Bendigo on Saturday.
Essendon tackles Richmond at the Queen Elizabeth Oval in a repeat of last summer's one-day clash where a century from hometown boy Seymour led the Bombers to victory.
"It's good to play on the QEO again and the guys, from both teams, enjoyed it last year,'' Seymour said on Friday.
The left-handed opening batter headlines a classy Essendon side that includes former Maryborough junior Cam McClure and Tom O'Donnell - the son of former Australian all-rounder Simon O'Donnell.
McClure and O'Donnell, who are both in the Victorian squad, could share the new-ball duties against a Tigers outfit that has the services of state squad leg-spinner Wil Parker.
The Tigers did not name Victorian opening bowler Mitch Perry in its 11 for Saturday's game.
Essendon won its first two matches of the summer, but has struggled for consistency since and is in 14th place on the ladder - eight spots behind the sixth-placed Tigers.
"Our downfall has probably been that we've relied too heavily on our bigger name players," Seymour said.
"We're looking to get more contributions across the 11 for us to get that consistency.
"Anytime you have Cam McClure, Tom O'Donnell and Farzan Chowna in your team there's a chance you'll get a match-winning performance."
Seymour has made 327 runs for the summer for Essendon, including a highest score of 129.
He batted well in two Twenty20 games for the Bombers last weekend, scoring 55 off 37 balls against St Kilda and 37 off 31 balls against Dandenong.
"I've been okay, but there's still a lot of games to go and, hopefully, I can finish off strongly,'' Seymour said.
"I got 100 in Bendigo last year, so I'm keen to get a few more hundreds before the season is out. I'm happy with the way I'm hitting the ball."
A victory against the Tigers would ignite the Bombers hopes of forcing their way into the top eight for the finals.
In the final four rounds of the season they face Prahran (fifth), Ringwood (third), Kingston Hawthorn (17th) and Camberwell Magpies (10th).
"I'm not too bothered by who we play against because we know our best cricket is good enough to beat anyone,'' Seymour said.
"We have to worry about getting back to our best cricket and the ladder will look after itself."
Saturday's game at the QEO starts at 11am.
