Council staff to meet Huntly residents over stormwater drainage woes

Frustrated Huntly residents who suffer continued flooding in storm events will have their chance to air their concerns to city council staff at a special meeting on Wednesday, January 17.
Residents will be able to meet with city staff at the drop-in session at Huntly Memorial Hall from 4pm to 7pm.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the session has been organised in response to community concerns regarding flooding, drainage and development in the area.
"The city has heard the Huntly community's frustration and requests for further assistance to discuss the flooding experienced in this community," Cr Metcalf said.
"City staff with expertise in engineering, planning, waste and recovery will be on hand to answer questions, together with representatives from the North Central Catchment Management Authority."
As well as Huntly, other areas will benefit from the city's Roving Recovery drop-in sessions in the wake damaging floods in the region over the past week.
The Roving Recovery drop-in sessions will be held across Greater Bendigo, with support from other agencies, to give people an opportunity to share how they have been impacted by recent flooding and learn about recovery support and services available.
Light refreshments will be provided at each of these sessions.
All welcome - no bookings required.
The sessions will be held at:
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf encouraged flood affected residents to make the most of services coming to them.
"This is a great opportunity to tap into a range of services to get the support needed, from help with insurance and accessing emergency relief grants, to managing mental health and wellbeing," Cr Metcalf said.
"These locations have been chosen as they have been the most impacted, however any flood affected resident can visit any drop-in session."
The City of Greater Bendigo is also offering free waste disposal for flood affected residents.
Until Sunday, January 28, residents can dispose of flood waste for free at the Eaglehawk Landfill and Heathcote, Strathfieldsaye and Goornong transfer stations.
Some rural transfer stations will be limited in how much waste they can accept so residents might be referred to Eaglehawk Landfill.
When they arrive at the landfill or a transfer station, flood-affected residents must advise their waste is for flood-related disposal and present their driver's licence identifying the property that has been affected.
Skip bins will also be placed in the following locations:
Correct sorting of items was recommended, such as separating metals and white goods, e-waste (anything with a cord or battery), green waste etc.
Further information can be found at www.bendigo.vic.gov.au.
Sand and sandbags should be disposed of through general waste bins, skip bins or be taken to landfill, the City said and residents should be mindful their kerbside general waste bin doesn't become too heavy it can't be lifted.
