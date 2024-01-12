Bendigo Advertiser
Council staff to meet Huntly residents over stormwater drainage woes

Updated January 13 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 5:00am
Debbie Dean is one Huntly resident fed up with continued flooding during heavy rainfall. Picture by Darren Howe
Frustrated Huntly residents who suffer continued flooding in storm events will have their chance to air their concerns to city council staff at a special meeting on Wednesday, January 17.

