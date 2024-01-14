Bendigo Community Health Services welcomes new CEO to region

It is set to be a big year for the Bendigo Community Health Services in 2024, with a new CEO and celebrations of five decades of serving the health needs of the community.
BCHS has welcomed new chief executive Mandy Hutchinson as the service plans to also launch its Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic, progress work on the refurbishment of its Eaglehawk site and amp up services at the new Loddon Children's Health and Wellbeing Local.
Ms Hutchinson has come on board to lead more than 270 staff into the service's next era after most recently working as Northern District Community Health CEO in Kerang.
Prior to that six-year appointment Ms Hutchinson was the Gannawarra Shire Council's first director of community wellbeing.
BCHS chair Melanie Eddy said Ms Hutchinson's health leadership experience meant she was well positioned to steer the Bendigo service into the future.
"We believe Mandy's background, passion and connections with regional health services will enable us to grow a community health service to serve the aspirations of the next generation," Ms Eddy said.
Ms Hutchinson is also a founding member and current chair of the Alliance of Rural and Regional Community Health, which works towards reducing health inequity in rural and regional Victoria via the advocacy and work of its 11 community health members.
The experienced health worker said it had been an honour to be welcomed into the leadership team at BCHS.
"In my first week it is really evident the values of Community Health are strong at BCHS," she said.
"There is tangible passion about the work we do; the responsibility to do our best to reduce health inequity and improve health and wellbeing through the social determinants of health.
"Our commitment to reach people who need us the most by building trusting relationships with our community and by responding with agility in times of need, coupled with an investment in upstream health prevention, is clear.
"I can't wait to get to know the community and work with the wonderful BCHS team to strengthen the place of Community Health across the region."
