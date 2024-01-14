Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo Community Health Services welcomes new CEO to region

Updated January 15 2024 - 7:01am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandy Hutchinson brings years of experience working in health to her new role in Bendigo. Picture supplied
Mandy Hutchinson brings years of experience working in health to her new role in Bendigo. Picture supplied

It is set to be a big year for the Bendigo Community Health Services in 2024, with a new CEO and celebrations of five decades of serving the health needs of the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.