Off-duty constable charged with sexual assault over incident in Bendigo

A police constable from the Western region has been charged with three counts of sexual assault over an incident in Bendigo last year.
The charges relate to an alleged sexual assault in April 2023, while the member was off duty.
The 30-year-old will appear before a court at a later date.
In other police news, two people from Macedon have been arrested for multiple alleged crimes including drug offences and possession of cash and properties believed to be the proceeds of crime.
A 41-year-old male and 38-year-old female were arrested on January 11 after detectives from Macedon Ranges CIU along with police from Kyneton, Gisborne and Woodend executed search warrants at two Macedon addresses.
The man was bailed and is expected to appear at Kyneton Magistrates Court on January 29 while the woman was bailed and is expected to appear at Kyneton Magistrates Court on March 18.
