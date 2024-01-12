Spirit keen to maintain momentum against improving Capitals

The Bendigo Spirit face two key challenges in Sunday's home game with the University of Canberra Capitals.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Firstly, can the Spirit reproduce their most potent offensive game of the Women's National Basketball League season and, secondly, is their defence capable of shutting down a young Capitals outfit that is fresh from a stunning win over title contender the Perth Lynx?
The Spirit demolished the Adelaide Lightning by 30 points on Wednesday night, scoring a team season-high 96 points in the process.
It was an effort that drew high praise from coach Kennedy Kereama.
"It was the closest to the most complete game we've had this season,'' Kereama said.
"It was good team basketball and that's worth celebrating. To have 31 assists in a game of basketball was exceptional.
"We proved to ourselves that we can do that and now we have to prove it against a team that is confident and playing really good basketball.
"Then we have to back it up in some really key games going forward."
The Capitals lost their opening eight matches of the season, but have won four of five since, including Thursday night's 81-75 win over Perth.
Star duo Jade Melbourne and Alex Sharp combined for 49 points, rebounds and 11 assists.
"The Caps are a very tough team,'' Kereama admitted.
"They've figured things out now and at the heart of what they do is Jade Melbourne and Alex Sharp. That's not to take away from the other good players in the team... the engine room starts and stops with those two particular players.
"They'll be really important in terms of match-ups for us.
"A luxury of having a really deep team is that we can throw different combinations at them."
The Spirit's bench, led by Abbey Wehrung and 150-gamer Casey Samuels, were outstanding against Adelaide.
They'll play another key role against a Caps' squad that doesn't have the depth of Bendigo.
The Spirit gave New Zealand teenager Ritorya Tamilo her WNBL debut against the Lightning.
"She's a young, emerging kid from New Zealand that has been named in the Tall Ferns squad for the Olympic qualifiers,'' Kereama said of Tamilo.
"She's actually signed to go to Hawaii for college, but this was an opportunity for us to build a relationship with her now.
"Those relationships are really important. On the back of this we could be the program she chooses when she finishes college because we gave her this experience now."
Sunday's game at Red Energy Arena starts at 3.30pm.
The Spirit has a 50 per cent off tickets promotion. Details can be found via the club's social media network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.