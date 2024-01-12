Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 7

SEDGWICK'S Bailey Ilsley heads into round eight of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season with a 30-point lead in the Addy's MVP rankings.
Ilsley assumed the lead from United's Mac Whittle last weekend after earning 60 points in the Rams' win over California Gully.
All-rounder Ilsley heads the rankings with 601 points, 30 clear of second-placed Whittle on 571.
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
7 - California Gully
7 - Mandurang
7 - Spring Gully
7 - United
6 - Marong
5 - Sedgwick
4 - Axe Creek
4 - Emu Creek
3 - West Bendigo
AXE CREEK - Benjamin Ross, Joel Bish, Connor Bulger, Mitchell Clar, Neville Clark, Christopher Cox, Ashley Dixon (c), Daniel Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Manish Singh Negi, Nicholas Ryan.
SEDGWICK - Hunter Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Harrison Bell, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Mitch Hogan, Bailey Ilsley, Alec Robson, Jackson Stagg, Jordan Ilsley (c).
EMU CREEK - not supplied.
UNITED - Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Fraser Gentry, Kane Goldsworthy, Joseph Hartney, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Harry Whittle (c), Mackenzie Whittle.
SPRING GULLY - Josh Collinson, James Fox, Tyce Griffin, Darran Lawry, Jayden Mannix, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea (c), Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen (c), Rhys Webb, Noah Willits.
WEST BENDIGO - Tristan Boykett, Sajith Edirisinghe, Gary Singh, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen (c), Dylan Lefevre, Travis O'Connell, Ben Williamson, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright, Mason Wright.
