Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo families enjoy the Teddy Bear Picnic sculpture trail

BL
By Ben Loughran
January 14 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teilo enjoying the teddy bear picnic at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Teilo enjoying the teddy bear picnic at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

Dozens of children, and their furry friends, enjoyed the weather at the Bendigo Art Gallery during a recent teddy bear picnic sculpture tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.