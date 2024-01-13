Bendigo families enjoy the Teddy Bear Picnic sculpture trail

Dozens of children, and their furry friends, enjoyed the weather at the Bendigo Art Gallery during a recent teddy bear picnic sculpture tour.
The day started at 9:30am and involved the families in attendance visiting each sculpture and joining in for songs, dances, and activities that connect with each sculpture and share their stories.
The children in attendance were between three and eight year old and learned a little bit about Bendigo's Art Gallery.
The outdoor sculptures include a large teddy bear named Happy Ending, the large rabbit named Peter and the folly.
