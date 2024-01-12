Bendigo Addy BDCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 7

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Chathura Damith has taken over the lead in the Addy's BDCA MVP rankings after seven rounds.
Damith made 84 and took one wicket in last week's loss to Eaglehawk, with his efforts enough to narrowly move past Strathdale-Maristians' Cameron Taylor for the No.1 spot.
Damith leads the rankings with 641 points, one clear of the Suns' Taylor on 640 and Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys closely following on 623.
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
8 - Sandhurst
7 - Strathdale-Maristians
5 - Eaglehawk
5 - Huntly North
5 - Kangaroo Flat
5 - White Hills
4 - Bendigo
4 - Bendigo United
4 - Golden Square
3 - Strathfieldsaye
BENDIGO - Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey Goodwin, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Xavier Ryan.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Hugh Behrens, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Riley Treloar.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Aaron Monro (c), Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins (c), Mat Christie, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope.
HUNTLY NORTH - Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy (c), Jarrod Harris, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Ranathunga, Nick Scullie, Jack Wilson.
KANGAROO FLAT - Peter Patullo, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Luke Stagg.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Shane Robinson, Jack Ryan, Joshua Scott, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings, Ben Yarwood.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Jasper Cheesman, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Zoltan Smyth, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
WHITE HILLS - Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Lincoln Jacobs, Michael Nalesnyik, Max Shepherd, Brayden Stepien (c), Nicholas Wharton.
