Square's breakthrough BDCA win a reward for effort: Higgins

A MIX of relief and reward for effort is how Golden Square captain Jake Higgins described his side's first win of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season last week.
The Bulldogs finally put together a consistent all-round performance with both bat and ball to upstage Sandhurst by two wickets with two balls to spare in a thriller at Wade Street.
"I feel we've got a good balance of experience and youth in our side this year and we've just got to bridge the gap between our best and worst," Higgins said on Friday.
"Last week's win was good reward for the hard work the boys have been putting in; we've been training since August and had a really good pre-season.
"We thought we were going to have a reasonably good season, so to be 0-6 at Christmas was disappointing.
"We had been in a lot of games, but we had probably only been putting together 75 per cent of a game and it's that even this year that if you're off for parts of a game any side can beat any other."
That was evident last week given Golden Square, which is ninth on the ladder, beat the second-placed Sandhurst.
And in the previous round Golden Square just fell short of becoming the first team for the season to defeat Strathdale-Maristians.
Square looked well on the path to an upset of Strathdale-Maristians in round six when defending its score of 9-162 Golden Square had the Suns reeling at 5-35.
But Strathdale-Maristians' much-vaunted batting depth rose to the fore and the Suns ultimately won by two wickets with 12 balls to spare.
Higgins admits that missed opportunity took several days to get over, but once the disappointment had subsided there were plenty of positives to take out of such a competitive showing against the flag favourites that Square was able to carry into the Sandhurst game.
"We did so much so well in that game against Strathdale and we spoke before the Sandhurst game about having the self-belief that if we can play the way we did against Strathdale we can take it right up to any side," said Higgins, who took over the captaincy of Square from Liam Smith in the lead-up to the mid-season break.
The win over Sandhurst last week was all the more meritorious given Square was missing its star all-rounder Scott Trollope (unavailable), making the Dragons firmer favourites heading into the clash.
Crucial in the successful chase for the Bulldogs was a 40-run stand for the sixth wicket between Jack Keating (33 n.o.) and Ben Derrick (19), which drew high praise from Higgins.
"Jake and Ben were super last week. We were 5-115 (chasing 155) and they were so calm and played it really well getting three or four singles an over... they knew their game really well and I think it could be the game in particular for Ben where it really clicks for him," Higgins said.
"To see the two of them put on the partnership they did really was what won us the game."
Having got the monkey off their back last week, the Bulldogs will now hunt two wins in a row at home on Saturday against Huntly North in the final one-day round of the season.
Huntly North is on the bottom of the ladder still without a win, but gave a competitive account of itself against Strathdale-Maristians last week.
"We've got to make sure we turn up switched on because if we don't Huntly showed last week what they are capable of, especially their top order led by Reg (Ryan Grundy)," Higgins said.
"The wicket has got a bit in it, so it will be good getting Trolly back in the side this week... there's nine right overs you don't have to worry about when he's bowling and he's usually going to get you 40-odd runs."
Round 8 games from 12.30pm - Golden Square v Huntly North, Bendigo United v Eaglehawk, White Hills v Strathfieldsaye, Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo, Sandhurst v Strathdale-Maristians.
BENDIGO - Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey Goodwin, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Xavier Ryan.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Hugh Behrens, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Riley Treloar.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Aaron Monro (c), Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins (c), Mat Christie, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope.
HUNTLY NORTH - Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy (c), Jarrod Harris, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Ranathunga, Nick Scullie, Jack Wilson.
KANGAROO FLAT - Peter Patullo, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Luke Stagg.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Shane Robinson, Jack Ryan, Joshua Scott, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings, Ben Yarwood.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Jasper Cheesman, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Zoltan Smyth, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
WHITE HILLS - Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Lincoln Jacobs, Michael Nalesnyik, Max Shepherd, Brayden Stepien (c), Nicholas Wharton.
