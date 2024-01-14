Bang for your buck: Bendigo M5 rodeo will have 'something for everyone'

Grab your cowboy hat, get your spurs on and gear up for the M5 rodeo heading to Bendigo.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Organisers of the upcoming showcase are excited to bring the event back to the city and have promised that there "will be something for everyone".
With some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from across Australia going head to head in various riding and roping events, the rodeo will provide endless entertainment.
There will also be live music performing at the venue, the Bendigo Showgrounds, on January 19.
One of the organisers, Nicole McDonald, said this year's rodeo would also help raise funds for MND research with $1 from every ticket and sales of fishing shirts contributing to the cause.
Ms McDonald said the rodeo was a family-friendly event and everyone was invited to attend.
"We just really want families to be able to come out, get a glimpse into our lifestyle and just really enjoy a day out where it is not going to hit the pocket too hard," she said.
"We brought MND on as a charity because it affected us closely with a family member and it is just something that we want to try and do our little part to help fight this beast of a disease."
The gates to the showgrounds will open around 4pm with the junior riders taking to the stage first over five events.
From 5.30pm to 6.30pm there will be a free cow-kids hour where all the children are invited to enjoy face painting, photo booths, roping dummies and bucking dummies.
"(The kids) can jump in and try some chaps on, wear a cowboy hat and grab a photo with mum and dad and enjoy the afternoon," Ms McDonald said.
She said it was always a good experience when the rodeo came through Bendigo and hoped to see as many people there as possible.
"Tickets are selling very well so I would encourage people to buy online so they don't miss out," Ms McDonald said.
"We have always had a great rodeo in Bendigo and a great crowd. We always love coming back to Bendigo to put on a show."
Following the Bendigo rodeo there will be five more M5 events taking place across Victoria.
The next shows will be in Geelong on February 10, Echuca on February 23, Maryborough on March 1, Berwick on March 22 and Beechworth on March 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.