No wins yet, but spirits still high at Power: Ranathunga

AFTER a near-miss against the competition benchmark last week, Huntly North will continue the pursuit of its first win of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season against Golden Square on Saturday.
The Power are 0-7, but were far more competitive than their record suggests against the undefeated Strathdale-Maristians last Saturday.
While the Suns won the clash by five wickets, the Power took the game deep, with Strathdale-Maristians surpassing Huntly North's total of 8-182 with 13 balls to spare.
Although it was a defeat for the Power at Strauch Reserve, it was a watershed game for Huntly North all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga.
The Sri Lankan, who first played with the Power in the 2017-18 season, scored his maiden century for the club.
Ranathunga was the backbone of the Power innings scoring an unbeaten 102 off 132 deliveries at No.3 having started his knock in the second over.
Ranathunga's breakthrough century for the Power came in his 81st career innings for the club and he joins a growing list of players this season to score their maiden BDCA first XI tons.
It's a list that now includes Ranathunga, Bendigo's Xavier Ryan, Bendigo United's Riley Treloar, Kangaroo Flat's Daniel Barber, Sandhurst's Tom Starr and Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri.
While pleased with his innings, Ranathunga, 33, lamented the missed chance the Power had of claiming the big scalp of the Suns.
"We had our chance to win the game. I thought we had enough runs on the board with 180-odd, especially with Huntly being a slow outfield," Ranathunga said this week.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't get over the line, but we've got five games to go and we've got a very positive mindset."
Opportunity knocks for the Power on Saturday to claim that elusive first win of the season when they play Golden Square at Wade Street.
Up until last week before it upset Sandhurst Golden Square had also been winless.
While the wins have been few and far between for the Power of late - they have won just three of their past 39 games - it hasn't always been that way for Ranathunga at Huntly North.
Ranathunga was a member of the Power's 2018-19 premiership team, making 16 and taking 2-22 with the ball in the grand final win over Golden Square, while he also won a Twenty20 flag with the club in 2019-20.
These days it's an extremely young Power side outside of the experienced heads of Ranathunga, skipper Ryan Grundy, Shane Gilchrist and Jarrod Harris.
"We've got a lot of young guys still gaining experience and us older players are trying to help as much as we can," Ranathunga said.
"We've had solid sides in the past and had some success in recent years. Hopefully, we can get a few more players come back next year, but we've still got a lot of cricket to play this season."
Despite the Power being the only side still to win a game this season, they have the most centuries scored by any team with three - Ranathunga's last week and two by skipper Grundy.
BENDIGO - Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey Goodwin, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Xavier Ryan.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Hugh Behrens, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Riley Treloar.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Aaron Monro (c), Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins (c), Mat Christie, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope.
HUNTLY NORTH - Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy (c), Jarrod Harris, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Ranathunga, Nick Scullie, Jack Wilson.
KANGAROO FLAT - Peter Patullo, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Luke Stagg.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Shane Robinson, Jack Ryan, Joshua Scott, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings, Ben Yarwood.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Jasper Cheesman, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Zoltan Smyth, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
WHITE HILLS - Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Lincoln Jacobs, Michael Nalesnyik, Max Shepherd, Brayden Stepien (c), Nicholas Wharton.
