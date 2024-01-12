Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Vlaeminck to make long-awaited return to cricket field

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Vlaeminck will take a big step in her comeback from injury when she plays for Victoria next week. Picture by Getty Images
Tayla Vlaeminck will take a big step in her comeback from injury when she plays for Victoria next week. Picture by Getty Images

Tayla Vlaeminck will make her return to cricket for Victoria next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.