Vlaeminck to make long-awaited return to cricket field

Tayla Vlaeminck will make her return to cricket for Victoria next week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The former Strathdale-Maristians junior has been named in a Victorian squad of 16 players for Women's National Cricket League games against the ACT Comets on Tuesday and Thursday at the Junction Oval.
Vlaeminck, 24, hasn't played for Victoria since December, 2021. The fast bowler, who made her Test debut for Australia in 2019, won the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year in 2020 and made a huge impression on the international cricket scene.
Foot and shoulder injuries over the past two years sidelined the speedster.
Cricket Victoria's Head of Female Cricket, Sharelle McMahon, said the team was thrilled to welcome Vlaeminck back.
"Tayla has worked incredibly hard to get back into a position to play cricket again,'' McMahon said.
"She has been so positive and resilient throughout her injury, and we can't wait to see her back out there."
After announcing her retirement from international cricket late last year, Meg Lanning will also return to the Victorian team.
The Victorian squad for the two matches also includes former Kangaroo Flat cricketer Jas Nevins.
Vlaeminck and Nevins both play for Plenty Valley in Victorian Premier Cricket.
Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham are back in the Victorian squad after returning from national duties in India. They're only available to play Thursday's match against the Comets.
Victorian squad: Sophie Molineux (Dandenong), Sophie Day (Prahran), Nicole Faltum (Dandenong), Tess Flintoff (Ringwood), Poppy Garner (Dandenong), Ella Hayward (Melbourne), Olivia Henry (Prahran), Milly Illingworth (Essendon-Maribrynong Park), Meg Lanning (Box Hill), Jasmine Nevins (Plenty Valley), Rhiann O'Donnell (Melbourne), Ellyse Perry (Dandenong), Georgia Prestwidge (Melbourne), Sophie Reid (Prahran), Tayla Vlaeminck (Plenty Valley), Georgia Wareham (Essendon-Maribrynong Park).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.