Veteran cricketers to take the field at Harry Trott Oval

January 12 2024 - 11:32am
The Victoria Country Veterans Cricket Club will be in action in Bendigo on Sunday at Harry Trott Oval.
HARRY Trott Oval will host 40 of Victoria's best veterans cricketers in two games on Sunday.

