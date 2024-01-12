Veteran cricketers to take the field at Harry Trott Oval

HARRY Trott Oval will host 40 of Victoria's best veterans cricketers in two games on Sunday.
Victoria Country and Gippsland will play two matches against each other - an over-60s and over-70s game.
The action will begin at 9.45am with the over-60s game, followed by the over-70s match from 2pm, with both to be played over 35 overs.
The Victoria Country over-70s team is captained by Bendigo's John Thomas, while the Gippsland over-70s will be led by Australian over-70s captain Kevin Lanagan.
The Victoria Country Veterans Cricket Club is based in Bendigo and fields three teams in the Victorian Veterans Cricket Association in the over-50s, 60s and 70s competitions.
"Victoria Country has about 50 registered players on its books, but with age and injury is always looking for extra players in all grades each season," the club's Bill Johnson said this week.
"It certainly doesn't matter if you've been retired for some years or you're still playing Saturday cricket... we will find a grade for you.
"Veterans cricket is still very competitive and the mission statement states that it is about participation, but most participants see it as a type of men's shed in whites and is great for ageing cricket tragics."
For more information on veterans cricket contact Johnson on 0431 957 339 or visit the Victoria Country Veterans Cricket Club Facebook page.
