Emu Creek eyes big scalp in race for EVCA top four berth

It's not quite do-or-die time for Emu Creek, but Saturday's one-day clash with United has the potential to shape the Chooks' season.
Emu Creek is two wins outside of the top four with five rounds remaining.
Following the clash with United, the Chooks don't play a current top-four team in the final four rounds, so there's a realistic pathway for the club to make a finals charge.
Claiming the scalp of a power team like United would give Emu Creek a perfect springboard into the final four rounds.
The Chooks did defeat United in their two-day clash earlier in the summer, but their form since then has been inconsistent.
United had the bye last weekend and lost its final game before Christmas, so the Tigers are not exactly in peak form.
The return of paceman Kane Goldsworthy does give the Tigers an extra gear with their bowling.
The loser of Saturday's Axe Creek-Sedgwick clash can kiss goodbye their finals hopes this summer.
Like Emu Creek, both teams have two wins on the board, but Sedgwick still has a bye to come and Axe Creek has a more difficult run home.
Sedgwick produced its best team performance of the season last weekend in a resounding win over California Gully.
A repeat of that form should give the Rams the edge over an Axe Creek outfit that continues to show signs of improvement.
In the final game of the round, Spring Gully should bounce back from last week's loss to Marong by defeating bottom side West Bendigo.
Mandurang 60
Marong 48
Spring Gully 48
United 48
California Gully 36
Emu Creek 24
Axe Creek 24
Sedgwick 24
West Bendigo 0
AXE CREEK - Benjamin Ross, Joel Bish, Connor Bulger, Mitchell Clar, Neville Clark, Christopher Cox, Ashley Dixon (c), Daniel Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Manish Singh Negi, Nicholas Ryan.
SEDGWICK - Hunter Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Harrison Bell, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Mitch Hogan, Bailey Ilsley, Alec Robson, Jackson Stagg, Jordan Ilsley (c).
EMU CREEK - not supplied.
UNITED - Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Fraser Gentry, Kane Goldsworthy, Joseph Hartney, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Harry Whittle (c), Mackenzie Whittle.
SPRING GULLY - Josh Collinson, James Fox, Tyce Griffin, Darran Lawry, Jayden Mannix, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea (c), Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen (c), Rhys Webb, Noah Willits.
WEST BENDIGO - Tristan Boykett, Sajith Edirisinghe, Gary Singh, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen (c), Dylan Lefevre, Travis O'Connell, Ben Williamson, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright, Mason Wright.
