What's on || Monster trucks and Eaglehawk's film festival in weekend focus

Whether it is a monster truck showcase or a enjoying quiet cup of coffee looking at a classic car. Here's your comprehensive guide to What's On in Bendigo this week. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Eaglehawk's Star Cinema are hosting its annual film festival to entertain all who attend and show the versatile meaning of the word angel. As per the theme, the cinema has put together a selection of films from all over the world that explore angels in all their guises via a range of genres from 1937 right up to 2018. Don't miss out and grab your ticket today. Where: Eaglehawk Star Cinema
Films & Screening Times:
January 12 8pm: Angel (2007) France/Belgium/UK. Drama
January 13 1pm: Angel (1937) USA. Comedy 4pm: Angel Baby (1961) USA. Drama 7pm: Angel (1982) Ireland, UK. Drama
January 14 1pm: Angel (1983) USA. Action 4pm: Angel (Mon Ange) (2016) Belgium. Drama 7pm: Angel (Un Ange) (2018) Belgium/Netherlands/Senegal. Drama
Jim Hawkins stumbles across a mysterious map, showing the where-abouts of the buried treasure of infamous pirate, Captain Flint. A rollercoaster ride of adventure ensues, both aboard ship and on Treasure Island itself. Cutlass duels, gruesome punishments, and heavy name-calling, form essential ingredients of this buccaneering production. Get tickets while the show is in town. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company. When: January 12, 13 and 14 and January 18, 19, 20 and 21.
St Annes Winery Bendigo have collaborated with Botanical Lane to bring you a delightful Kokedama workshop - Wine and Twine. Come join Botanical Lane in a Kokedama ~ Japanese Moss Ball creation. Kokedama is a centuries old garden art. Compact and stylish plant creation where will suit your décor and style. Join in a fun relaxed group with Step by Step instructions on how to create your very own Kokedama to take home. Tickets are $99 per person. Where: St Anne's Winery Bendigo3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood When: January 13, February 3 and March 16
Monster trucks, flame-throwing jetvans and comedy cars are all set to entertain Bendigo with the 2024 Monster Thrillmaster showcase. For one night only get all the action you need in the one location. Gates open at 4pm with the main show starting at 6pm and going to 7:30pm. Tickets for general admission are as follows:
General Admission (Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on)
Adults $50
Child 2-14yrs $35
Family (2 Adults and 2 kids 2-14yrs) $160
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds 42-72 Holmes Road North Bendigo When: January 13
'Young, Wild & Free' is being hosted at Pinot and Picasso with our latest addition of RnB Nights. You'll be guided through your creation step-by- step (anyone can do it!), whilst listening to all your favourite RnB hits. But wait...that's not all? As you approach a complete artwork, you'll have the addition of adding UV paint to your masterpiece making it GLOW. It's light off, party on, so don't forget the BYO 'Gin & Juice', while we 'Drop It Like It's Hot'. Tickets are $69 per person Where: Pinot and Picasso Bendigo When: 3pm to 6pm on January 13
Please note that this is an 18+ event.
Are you a motor enthusiast? Do you live locally? Well, this might be the event for you.
This will be the first get together for car fans in Bendigo when they meet to admire and discuss their passion projects alongside like-minded people Where: Bendigo Homemaker Centre 239-249 High Street When: 9am to 12pm January 13.
Essays on Earth is a collaboration between multidisciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, painter and printmaker John Wolseley and poet Paul Kane, uniting the work of three leading artists of the Bendigo region. Across three gallery spaces, Ellis and Wolseley's focused observations of the natural world, expressed through photography, sculpture, painting and moving image. Come and see this exhibition for free. Where: The Bendigo Art Gallery. When: Until January 14, 2024.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.