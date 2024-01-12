What's on || Monster trucks and Eaglehawk's film festival in weekend focus

'Young, Wild & Free' is being hosted at Pinot and Picasso with our latest addition of RnB Nights. You'll be guided through your creation step-by- step (anyone can do it!), whilst listening to all your favourite RnB hits. But wait...that's not all? As you approach a complete artwork, you'll have the addition of adding UV paint to your masterpiece making it GLOW. It's light off, party on, so don't forget the BYO 'Gin & Juice', while we 'Drop It Like It's Hot'. Tickets are $69 per person Where: Pinot and Picasso Bendigo When: 3pm to 6pm on January 13

