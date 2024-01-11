Top spot on the line for athletics clubs in state Shield League

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo will fight to hold top spot in their divisions when Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action resumes this Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Round eight in Bendigo will be under lights from 6pm at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The Hawks and Bloods have been in superb form.
A tally of 75 points has Eaglehawk leading the division one premiership race from Diamond Valley, 66; Essendon, 47; and Western Athletics, 43.
The Hawks and Western have used their Powerplay in which they doubled their points tally from their designated round.
It's a closely-fought contest in division two where South Bendigo has scored 58 points to lead Chilwell, 51; Keilor St Bernards, 48; and Nunawading, 46.
None of those clubs have used their Powerplay.
Bendigo Harriers is 10th in division two on 17 points, but marked a season-best result of third place and eight points in the seventh round.
A score of 64 points has Bendigo University in fourth place in division five.
Uni Pride starts this round just four points behind third-placed South Coast.
Track action begins with the distance hurdles of 400m and 200m at 6.30pm and 6.30pm.
Other events are 200m, 800m, 2000m or 3000m steeplechase.
There will be non-scoring 1500m walk, 100m, and 4 x 400m relay.
First up will be hammer throw from 6pm. Flights of high jump, long jump and discus will be contested from 6.30pm.
This meet has drawn athletes from Athletics Essendon, Preston, Shepparton, and South Coast.
Less than a fortnight to go until it chases more success at the Victoria Country titles in Ballarat, Eaglehawk has a squad of 51 nominated for Saturday's meet.
A formidable line-up in the famous Two Blues includes Taine Bishop, Daniel and Dave Chisholm, Craig and Olivia Graham, Cameron Greenwood, the Hattingh sisters, Kathryn Heagney, Terry Hicks, Catherine Monahan, Jorja Morrison, Tim Sullivan and Fletch Watchman.
A strong South Bendigo squad of 28 includes Emma Berg, Carol Coad, Rhys Hansen, Jake Hilson, Oliver Muggleton, the Norton clan, Emma Orme, Joan Self, Charlie Sullivan and Keely Trew.
The Bendigo Harriers team of 23 includes the in-form Rebecca Soulsby, Anne Buckley, and the multi-talented Jake Gavriliadis, Geoff Jordan and Neil Shaw.
Others to watch for Harriers are Lachlan Carr, Eliza Coutts, and Caitlin, Eliza and Reeve Evans.
University will be represented by Mike Bieley, Nathan Crowley, Mitch Fitzgerald and Abbey Reid in the distance running.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.