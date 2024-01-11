Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Top spot on the line for athletics clubs in state Shield League

By Nathan Dole
January 12 2024 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja Morrison and Isabella Noonan will chase big points for Eaglehawk in Saturday night's AVSL round. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Jorja Morrison and Isabella Noonan will chase big points for Eaglehawk in Saturday night's AVSL round. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo will fight to hold top spot in their divisions when Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action resumes this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.