Letters

Government funding needs to prepare communities for extreme weather events

January 13 2024 - 6:00am
Readers want the government to provide funding to flood-prone residents before a disaster hits - not after. Picture by Darren Howe.
The state government should be applauded for the support it is offering flooded communities (State government to offer help to flooded communities, Bendigo Advertiser 9/01/24), but the Allan government must also support communities to prepare for extreme weather events such as these that are worsening in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

