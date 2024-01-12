Government funding needs to prepare communities for extreme weather events

The state government should be applauded for the support it is offering flooded communities (State government to offer help to flooded communities, Bendigo Advertiser 9/01/24), but the Allan government must also support communities to prepare for extreme weather events such as these that are worsening in frequency and intensity due to climate change.
Communities should be funded to prepare for locked-in climate impacts, not only after the climate disaster has already occurred.
Victorians need to be supported to understand the risks they face and to build resilient and safe communities in a changing climate.
Funding adaptation measures reduces the damage, distress, and potential loss of life caused, as well as the cost of climate disasters.
Dorothea Mackellar wrote arguably the best known poem in Australian history, My Country.
The poem clearly stated that Australia has always been a land of drought and flooding rain, but today, climate change has amplified these extremes.
Climate disasters, such as our Rochester floods, are harming hardworking country people and their families' mental health and wellbeing.
Rochester needs funding to prepare and develop common sense mental health strategies to survive into the future.
At the moment, the overwhelming majority of government funding is being put into immediate disaster relief.
Rochester desperately needs funding in advance of future floods to build mental health and wellbeing resilience and lessen climate impacts when they hit.
Like Mackellar, we deeply love our country and want our people to live truly happy and fulfilling lives.
I was very disappointed upon reading Dr Allan Orr's article regarding Australia's defence forces, as published in Monday's newspaper.
Dr Orr's position seems to be a vehicle for thinly veiled racism and nationalistic fervour, as indicated by the constant disparagement of any Australians with a non-Caucasian background.
The implication that such people would sabotage any mechanism of our nation or willingly turn on us is simply fuel for paranoid fires, the kind consistently stoked by fear-mongering politicians in the Coalition.
Furthermore, publishing such an article lends unwarranted credibility not only to his borderline racist claims, but the damaging conspiracy theories which have assisted in tearing society asunder, here and overseas.
Perhaps he is right that young people do not wish to enlist, but it is not out of fear of nebulous conspiracies and shadowy organisations.
Rather, I would suggest they are unwilling to cheapen both their sacrifice, and that of our veterans past and present, by giving their all for warmongering politicians seeking to fatten their purses through vested business interests and control of natural resources.
Why is it an issue if younger generations, especially men, are being guided to talk through their issues and seek help, rather than turning to violence disguised as 'self-defence'?
Should we not be pleased with a world where multicultural and multi-faith connections reduce the dependence on armed forces?
I cannot help but question the wisdom of such a damaging article being published, especially in a society already forcibly fractured by such positions.
The adage that journalists are people who weren't good enough to become lawyers is given credence by coverage on the eligibility of Donald Trump to run for president.
Clearly the former president has adopted an untenable position. As an autocrat he claims absolute and lifelong privilege conferring immunity from prosecution but his apologists claim that he can be rightfully included on the ballot because he has not been convicted. This is a 'heads I win tails you lose' mentality.
There are numerous persons serving substantial sentences for having participated in an insurrection on January 6, 2021. Some offered in their defence that they acted on the urging of President Trump and that this led them to believe that they were acting lawfully.
While the courts rejected this claim, it was not ruled an inadmissible defence. Therefore it has been established that there was an insurrection for which people are being punished.
The claim that voters should decide in a democracy is serious. Separation of powers needs to be invoked and it should be pointed out that those who claim freedom of speech get paid for their opinions and so serve their master.
The situation again highlights the flaws in the American Constitution whereby with the courts being part of the political process, you can end up with a wimp heading the judiciary.
