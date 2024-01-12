'Overwhelmed': Foodshare containers refund scheme scrapped after two months

A Bendigo container deposit scheme depot has been forced to shut down due to overwhelming demand while another two depots in the city are among the busiest in the state.
Bendigo Foodshare said it has made the decision to close its refund point for the container deposit scheme citing permit issues and an overwhelming workload.
The warehouse, located in Long Gully, closed on January 11 after circumstances made it untenable to continue operations.
It comes as the state government released figures on the popularity of the scheme which was introduced on November 1, 2023.
Two Bendigo depots - Envirobank Kangaroo Flat and Envirobank East Bendigo - are in the top 10 of collection points in regional Victoria.
The Kangaroo Flat depot has collected 2.1 million containers in just the two months it has been operating. Mildura is top with 4.1 million containers and Shepparton second with 2.6 million.
The East Bendigo depot was sixth on the list, having received 1.7 million containers since November 1 last year.
The top metropolitan refund points are at Melton (3.9 million) and Hallam (2.6 million).
Bendigo Foodshare chair Sue Clarke said due to circumstances outside of the charity's control, the Long Gully warehouse collecting containers has been closed permanently.
"We thank everyone who has chosen to refund their containers with us, supporting our fundraising efforts," Ms Clarke said.
"During the short two months we were open, more than 50,000 containers were recycled through our collection point.
"There have been many factors to our decision to pause our CDS operation, including challenges with operating from our Havilah Road location and difficulties securing a permit to operate elsewhere."
Ms Clarke said there was an underestimation as to how popular the scheme would become in Bendigo.
She said this popularity overwhelmed the staff on site and forced them to turn people away from using the scheme on the day.
"Zone Operator, Visy has also acknowledged they underestimated the demand in regional Victoria and have not been able to equip us with enough bins to open for more than a few hours each week," she said.
"This has resulted in us having to repeatedly turn the public away, something we wish we did not have to do."
The Foodshare Bendigo chair said she hoped the closure would only be temporary and ,with community support, they could reopen the facility later in 2024.
The charity has encouraged people to continue recycling and return their containers at one of the facilities still open in the Bendigo area.
The Phillips Drive facility in Kangaroo Flat and the Wellsford Drive facility in East Bendigo are both still operating.
