'Overwhelmed': Foodshare containers refund scheme scrapped after two months

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 13 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 4:30am
Bendigo Foodshare chair Sue Clarke said they have closed the Long Gully container exchange site. Picture by Noni Hyett.
A Bendigo container deposit scheme depot has been forced to shut down due to overwhelming demand while another two depots in the city are among the busiest in the state.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

