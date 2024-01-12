Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Shiver me timbers! Theatre group's take on 'Treasure Island' is a smash hit

Updated January 21 2024 - 7:56am, first published January 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cast members AJ Marek and Barry Silverstein in full swing in Bendigo Theatre Company's new pantomime Treasure Island. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Cast members AJ Marek and Barry Silverstein in full swing in Bendigo Theatre Company's new pantomime Treasure Island. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The absurdity of actress Jess Hunt's role in Bendigo Theatre Company's new pantomime Treasure Island is hard to ignore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.