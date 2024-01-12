Shiver me timbers! Theatre group's take on 'Treasure Island' is a smash hit

The absurdity of actress Jess Hunt's role in Bendigo Theatre Company's new pantomime Treasure Island is hard to ignore.
A squire's daughter who hates chores disguises herself as an all-singing, all-dancing pirate's parrot to get out of them.
Not quite Shakespeare, but according to director Conor Cunningham, that's the point.
"A pantomime is unique in the way it's portrayed," he said.
For Cunningham, that means a production peppered with colourful characters, audience participation, song, dance and innuendo.
"And those are the elements that make a pantomime stand out from your standard musical," he said.
The show follows Jim Hawkins, who unearths a treasure map belonging to a pirate, and thus follows swashbuckling mutiny, treachery and swordfights - the perfect ingredients for a "panto", Cunningham said.
Cunningham wanted his Treasure Island to be a vessel for young people in Bendigo to fall in love with theatre, just as similar shows had piqued his interest in theatre as a child.
The only problem - he couldn't find a good enough script.
"So I thought 'why don't I just put one together myself?' ... based on what I know of pantomime from what I learnt growing up in England and Ireland [where] it was a tradition for families go to the panto every Christmas," Cunningham said.
What ensued was three years of writing, set painting, costume sewing and auditions - before the production went in front of its first, and sold out, audience on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
Hunt, who grew up in Marimbula before finding herself in Bendigo, echoed Cunningham's affection for pantomime as a gateway for theatre lovers.
"I think a lot of us probably grew up with pantomime as their first introduction to a play," Hunt said.
"I was speaking to one of the other actors in the show, and she was saying the first show she saw was a panto and that's what inspired her to act."
"And I suppose [pantomimes] are what inspired me to act too."
Bendigo Theatre Company's Treasure Island plays 10 shows from Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 21. All tickets are sold out.
