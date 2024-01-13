Bendigo Advertiser
Djaara's arts arm secures $180k funding, set to open in Hargreaves Mall

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 14 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 5:30am
Dumawal creative arts producer Maurial Spearim says the organisation is "over the moon" about its new premises and program funding. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
As well as adorning Bendigo's law courts, Gov Hub and TAFE building, Dja Dja Wurrung artwork will soon be seen in the heart of the city - in the Hargreaves Street mall.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

