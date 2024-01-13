Djaara's arts arm secures $180k funding, set to open in Hargreaves Mall

As well as adorning Bendigo's law courts, Gov Hub and TAFE building, Dja Dja Wurrung artwork will soon be seen in the heart of the city - in the Hargreaves Street mall.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Although a permanent gallery space being developed there may not be complete in time, when new creative arts and cultural hub Dumawul officially opens next month, it will feature displays by local artists.
Dumawul was established in 2022 by the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation to develop the business opportunities and skills of the Dja Dja Wurrung creative community.
Renovation of the downstairs section of the former Cotton On shop at 273-277 Hargreaves Street, which the enterprise leased last year, is now nearly complete, and Dumawul has just received a grant to develop a strategic plan and run programs over a two-year period.
This will enable the enterprise to develop commercial opportunities, hold workshops and professional development training, support "on country" residencies and develop its new Malamiya Mang Festival, the organisation said.
Dumawal creative arts producer Maurial Spearim told the Advertiser the funding would help "nurture, support, uplift" and develop the skills of Indigenous artists in their chosen fields.
"We're over the moon to have this amazing space here," she said.
"This creative arts and tourism hub is really fantastic, it's a great place for Djaara artists to build a community of practice, and we're so excited to receive the program funding.
"We are also urgently seeking partners to assist in development of the first floor of the hub into an all-abilities studio, which will be supporting artists and cultural art residencies."
The huge upstairs area, once fitted out, would be a working arts centre, providing the Djaara artists, many of whom are busy working parents without much space at home, a place to work.
On announcing the $180,000 grant - provided through the state government's Creative Ventures Program - local MP Maree Edwards described Dumawul's agenda as "an ambitious program of activity" and congratulated the organisation for securing the funding "in a highly competitive process".
"It's a testament to their hard work and vision and the important contribution they make to our community and to Victoria's creative industries," the member for Bendigo West said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.