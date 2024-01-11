Daniels delivers in Pelicans' win, Harrower's WNBL coaching debut

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels helped the New Orleans Pelicans to a resounding win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.
The Pelicans thrashed the Warriors 141-105 after leading by as many as 41 points.
Daniels had eight points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes of game time.
He also helped restrict Warriors' star Steph Curry to 15 points on 4-13 shooting.
The Pelicans, who hit nine three-pointers in the first quarter alone, recorded their seventh-straight road win - one short of equalling a franchise record.
The Pelicans have a 23-15 record and are in sixth place on the western conference standings.
Bendigo basketball's greatest product Kristi Harrower added another achievement to her glittering career when she coached her first Women's National Basketball League game on Wednesday night.
The four-time Olympic medalist and world champion winning player with the Opals, stepped up to coach the Melbourne Boomers after head coach Chris Lucas was sidelined because of COVID protocols.
The Boomers went down to WNBL title favourites the Townsville Fire 69-57.
Kristi follows in the coaching footsteps of her father, Bernie, who coached the Bendigo Spirit to back-to-back WNBL titles.
An assistant coach at the Boomers, Krisit Harrower was appointed an Opals assistant coach for last year's Asia Cup and she's also the new head coach of the Keilor Thunder's women's program at NBL1 level.
