'Just helping the community': Goornong CFA lauded for flood rescue efforts

As heavy rain fell on January 7, Goornong CFA Captain Jamie Francis was about to nap at the station at 2am when he answered the call of a community member whose home had been inundated.
The next 48 hours demonstrated the commitment of CFA brigades across the region, with many working through the next day.
"We had many people tell us they couldn't get out of their homes," Mr Francis said.
"We got eight people out of four homes.
"We also had to rescue a couple off the roof of their car. They were new to the area and didn't know the roads."
More than 30 people from Goornong were evacuated to the Emergency Relief Centre set up at the Bendigo showgrounds on Monday, January 8.
"Honestly, for me, we were just helping the community," Mr Francis said.
"The community pitched in so much as well.
"We are a small brigade. I don't know what we would have done without the community's help."
Goornong has a population of about 700 with 10 brigade members helping on Sunday through into Tuesday.
Premier Jacinta Allan visited the town of Goornong on Tuesday after flood waters receded.
"It's a tough recovery," she said.
"There are people who have lost their homes, there are people who have lost assets around the property."
In a tribute posted on Facebook, Ms Allan praised the community of Goornong.
"It's got a primary school, a pub - and a bloody amazing local CFA crew," the premier said.
"Over the past few days they've been hard at it, working round the clock looking after our community.
"Alongside our incredible SES, they've been filling sandbags. Assisting with rescues. Making sure locals stay safe and connected.
"Yesterday I got a chance to call in and say thanks.
"To every single Victorian who has been there for all of us - a big huge thank you."
More than 200 CFA volunteers have assisted VICSES in flood recovery efforts in the first 10 days of 2024, with some members quick to assist despite having to sandbag their own homes.
SES volunteers have responded to almost 2000 calls for assistance since Sunday, with more than 50 flood rescues.
Communities hardest hit include towns around Shepparton, Bendigo, Yea, Seymour, Rochester, Echuca and Murchison, with CFA volunteers and staff assisting the effort.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan thanked members for their commitment during a challenging time for Victoria.
"CFA members have been working tirelessly alongside our SES colleagues and other emergency services and members of the community," Mr Heffernan said.
"Our members won't hesitate to help others during their time of need and I'm so thankful to them for that."
