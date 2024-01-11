Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Trainer Danny Curran comes 'full circle' with Hallowed Ruby

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hallowed Ruby, ridden by Joe Bowditch, storms to victory at Mornington on New Year's Day. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos
Hallowed Ruby, ridden by Joe Bowditch, storms to victory at Mornington on New Year's Day. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Danny Curran feels he has come full circle with his five-year-old mare Hallowed Ruby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.