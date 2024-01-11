Trainer Danny Curran comes 'full circle' with Hallowed Ruby

BENDIGO trainer Danny Curran feels he has come full circle with his five-year-old mare Hallowed Ruby.
The daughter of Hallowed Crown and Triomphe de Lamour, the lone horse in Curran's stable, broke through for her first win for her new trainer at Mornington on New Year's Day.
She comes with a long back story.
The granddam of Hallowed Ruby, Ballerina Magic (by Voodoo Rhythm), was purchased as a weanling by Curran in 1988, years before his training career had kicked off.
As he explained: "A mate of mine, who is one of the owners of this mare, was very keen to buy a Voodoo Rhythm, so I bought five weanlings.
"That mare (Ballerina Magic) turned out to be a full sister to Winx's granddam.
"She had one foal that was alright called Arabian Magic and then she had another foal, who is the dam of this horse.
"My mate just had the horses in the paddock for about eight years, so they got her (Triomphe de Lamour) back in foal and this is the second one out of her.
"It's full circle for me as we bought those weanlings before I was training and now I am only training one at a time."
Hallowed Ruby has taken the long route to Curran's Bendigo stable.
Originally trained by Clayton Douglas, she debuted as a three-year-old with a third at Mornington in April 2022.
Unplaced in her next four starts, she switched stables to Max Hinton at Mornington before eventually being sent to Pat Carey, for whom she scored her maiden win at career start number 12 at Geelong in June last year.
After one more start for Carey two weeks later, Hallowed Ruby was bound for Bendigo, where she has relished the change in scenery.
"She needed to be trained in the country; she doesn't like being in a box. She doesn't like walls," Curran said.
"A lot of mares are like her, they love being out in the open.
"That's one of the reasons we got her, she wasn't coping with the city stables.
"But she's shown us a bit and is a pretty easy horse to train, which for people at my age (70), is a pretty good thing."
Despite being the outsider in the field of six at Mornington, Curran declared Hallowed Ruby's fast-finishing victory in which she came from last at the 400m as no surprise.
"I was quite confident last week; she works a lot better than a 58-grade horse and was in a pretty weak race at Mornington," he said.
"20-1 was very nice, but she won pretty easily.
"We are actually setting her for the Marong Cup (on February 17), so we'll have a couple more runs and then hopefully go to the Marong Cup .... if she's good enough.
"She has got a bit of a turn of foot and she is a real staying horse - very clean winded. She will get over more ground than this."
A Marong Cup start would be a particular thrill for one of Hallowed Ruby's part-owners, Len Rodda, who is a life member of the Marong Racing Club.
"He's been a great supporter of the stable over the years, so it would be wonderful to have a runner in the race for Len," Curran said.
"That's the plan, but we all know how horse racing plans go. But we are hoping.
"We ran third in the Marong Cup a few years ago (2021) with Davelliom at 100-1 and we've had a couple of runners in the cup."
Curran is no stranger to success on Marong Cup day success, having won back-to-back races in 2018 and 2019 with Welcome Stryker.
Curran will chase a second win with Hallowed Ruby and the mare's third overall at Yarra Valley this Tuesday, with Joe Bowditch, who rode the mare at Mornington, expected to be back in the saddle.
