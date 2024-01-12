Plans land for disability housing in White Hills to ease shortage

Two specialised disability accommodation homes could be built in White Hills to help ease the housing shortage in the area after plans landed on the city council's desk.
The two houses would be three-bedroom, single storey homes that would be used for community care accommodation.
The two homes would be built on a block with an existing residential house that will not be demolished.
If the planning application was approved there would need to be works to the block including the formation of two driveways and the construction of fences separating the three houses.
The planning application outlined how the developers believe the proposed subdivision and new residential buildings provide support for the needs of the community within the area while protecting the heritage contribution of the existing dwelling.
After the construction of the two houses, the three new lots would range in block size from 257 square metres to 344 square metres.
The developers specify that the proposal will increase the diversity of housing stock, including the provision of residential accommodation that meets the needs of people with disabilities.
The proposal said it conforms to making housing affordability and "supports diverse communities through providing for alternate residential accommodation" as per the planning application.
In the conclusion of the planning application it was recommended to the Greater Bendigo council to look at this development with "favourable consideration".
