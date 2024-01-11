Tennis coaching stalwart Storer embraces new beginning at Ironbark

FORTY-four years into his tennis coaching career, Stephen Storer is feeling every bit as eager and exhilarated about his latest venture as a teenager would be qualifying for his first Australian Open.
The evergreen professional coach is starting afresh as the newly appointed coach at Ironbark Tennis Club.
He views the appointment as the 'biggest challenge of his tennis coaching career'.
Among his biggest tasks will be reviving the club's junior program.
Ironbark, situated on Don Street, currently has no junior teams.
Storer, who has overseen the development of countless aspiring players in the Bendigo region, from beginners to representative squad and academy levels, is confident that it can be quickly rectified.
"It's exciting to be starting from scratch," he said.
"I'm keen to build a base and then to work on some player pathways for the ones who want some coaching.
"We will see what transpires, but we'll be driving tennis for anyone who wants to come and play or wants to learn and if they want to do that, they have another option here at Ironbark now."
Storer's move to Ironbark follows four 'wonderful' years as a coach with GIANT Tennis, under co-founder and director Aidan Fitzgerald, including the last 12 months at the Bendigo Tennis Centre, where he was previously the long-time coach.
"I was truly appreciative of my opportunity to coach with GIANT Tennis, I learned a lot from Aidan," he said.
"He's a young coach and a very good coach and I really appreciated his ability to share ideas with me and the way he mentored me.
"I have a lot of respect for Aidan as a coach."
Storer declared the chance to branch out on his own again as one too good to pass up.
He can still recall the moment the inspiration for his coaching career took flight, while playing juniors at Strathdale Park in the late 70s under Howard Welsh.
"I said to my coach, Mr Welsh, 'What do you do to become a coach'? he reminisced.
"On the spot, he said, 'would you like to come and work for me'?
"That was back in 1977 and I have been doing it ever since."
Their association at Strathdale Park lasted 18 years.
Now 61, Storer remains as passionate about coaching as he did the day he first took it up in the winter of 1980.
His eternal enthusiasm for coaching is matched by his willingness to embrace and adapt to change.
He is a great believer in the mantra 'you are never too old to learn something new'.
"You have to change to evolve as a coach," he said.
"When I started in 1980, what I was doing was not a shadow of what I'm doing now, it's just chalk and cheese.
"But my job now is to inspire people here (at Ironbark) and to help improve their tennis. It's going to be so much fun."
Storer will offer a wide range of coaching services in his new role, including group coaching, squads and private lessons.
You have to change to evolve as a coach- Stephen Storer
Ironbark Tennis Club president Adrian Cox said the club was rapt to have secured the services of a coach of Storer's experience and standing in Australian tennis.
"We are very pleased to have Steve here. For us, it's an important part of the club's progression," he said.
"It's great to have someone of his calibre, not only as a coach, but as a person.
"You don't only want to teach people to play tennis, but teach them to play the right way, and Steve is the man to do that for us. We're very pleased to have him.
"We had been looking for a coach for a while.
"One of the problems we have here, which a few other clubs have, is that we don't have any lights.
"But Steve still came on board, which is a vote of confidence in our future.
"For the club to prosper, we need to bring the youth along, and to do that you need a good coach and we have that now."
Cox believed the club was 'generally well-placed' as it moved towards to its centenary year in 2028.
"We put in two new courts here two years ago and that has made a huge difference," he said.
"We are getting a lot of young families come on board.
"One of the interesting things is we are getting people who have moved up from Melbourne joining us as they see a tennis club as a good way of getting involved socially.
"Our membership is on the increase and has been for the last few years, but the one thing we were missing was the coaching of the juniors.
"Steve's appointment is a great move."
You don't only want to teach people to play tennis, but teach them to play the right way, and Steve is the man to do that for us- Ironbark Tennis Club president Adrian Cox
