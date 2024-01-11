Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Council hasn't done enough': Huntly residents demand action on drainage

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 12 2024 - 6:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huntly resident Darren Cravino wants action on the stormwater channel that backed up and flooded his property. Picture by Jenny Denton
Huntly resident Darren Cravino wants action on the stormwater channel that backed up and flooded his property. Picture by Jenny Denton

They are a fairly tough bunch at Huntly, it seems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.