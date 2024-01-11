'Council hasn't done enough': Huntly residents demand action on drainage

They are a fairly tough bunch at Huntly, it seems.
In the wake of the recent weather crises, residents are cleaning up, hauling things to the tip, talking to their insurance companies, as well as the council, and engaging tradies.
But among those hardest hit there is a seemingly widespread expectation of significant action on drainage issues.
According to resident Darren Cravino, whose house flooded for the first time on Sunday night, there are different issues affecting particular streets or areas in the suburb, but the thing they have in common is a lack of appropriate stormwater management planning and infrastructure maintenance.
"We don't ask much out here. Just a plan to get the stormwater away," he told the Advertiser.
"We're on the high side of Huntly here and we're getting flooded.
"Surely with all these water engineers they can do something."
The Huntly-Goornong channel runs alongside Mr Cravino's property, but his house, which is elevated, has never flooded before in the 25 years he and his wife have lived in it.
On Sunday night, with the channel expanding and backing up, despite the family sandbagging half the night to divert it, the water flowed across their yard, into the shed and rose around a foot up the walls, soaking through into the interior carpet.
The channel, which runs along the back of Pasley Street, and has several doglegs in it, hadn't been maintained and lacked the depth and capacity to take the water away, Mr Cravino said.
It is the main overflow for a nearby retention dam - once the home of the Bendigo remote controlled boat club - which also needed "future-proofing" but had been "left to go to rack and ruin", and lacked capacity and a release mechanism, he claimed.
"People say 'the problem is this, it's that', but really it's the sheer amount of water that gets dropped into the dam and this stormwater channel."
The City of Greater Bendigo previously told the Advertiser it has a drainage maintenance program, which "methodically works through cleaning and maintaining these assets on a periodic basis".
"Where there is an urgent need for maintenance following a customer request, this work is prioritised," acting assets manager Brooke Pearce said.
Over 40 years Louis and Bruce Kentish have had plenty of opportunity to build up their garden at Rennie Street.
But when 68mm of rain came on January 2 and with it a hail storm, their "beautiful roses", daisies and other flowers were "shredded" along with the veggie garden they rely on to eat from.
The hail caused "a fair bit of damage", drilling holes in sections of laserlite plastic roofing on the couple's shed and verandah, and flooding Ms Kentish's outdoor craft room.
Rugs, a TV and a lounge suite were among the items they have taken to the tip.
Then in Sunday night's deluge, when they got another 122mm in their rain gauge, the water came lapping to the bottom of their door.
"It came right up to the door to inside but didn't get inside," Ms Kentish said.
She had spent hours sweeping it away.
The couple, who volunteered for four days in Rochester after the major flood in 2022, have been working constantly since then to fix their place up.
"Really in the scheme of things, it wasn't that bad," Mr Kentish said.
"There's an expectation that when you get rain like that, of course you're going to get runoff and of course it's going to flood."
At the same time, he questioned the attention being given to drainage and water flow issues in the area, pointing to the impact of the nearby dam.
"And in all the time we've lived here we've never seen a street sweeper coming down the street," Ms Kentish said.
Madolyn and Jenny Claney-Ranson had floodwater swirling around their circular driveway on Pasley Street and bubbling up out of the shower and toilets.
"It stank out the bathrooms and kitchen but didn't get onto the floor," Madolyn said.
"The worst of it" was probably that part of their driveway had washed away.
"We were very lucky," she said.
"I've got a friend in Goornong who was flooded and had to get evacuated."
There were a lot of people in Huntly who "feel angry the council hasn't done enough with all the new builds," Madolyn said.
"Especially some of the older residents feel Huntly's a bit neglected when it comes to the council, that it's sort of an afterthought."
When she and her partner built their house they had checked that the land wasn't in a flood zone.
The possibility it would be repeatedly surrounded by water "wasn't even on our radar of possibility", she said.
Overall, though, for the couple the issue was "a nuisance more than anything".
"It's just that it keeps happening," Madolyn said.
Rennie Street resident Grant Maynard also considered himself lucky.
Floodwater hadn't troubled his elevated house on Sunday night but the hailstorm the week before ruined his corrugated iron roof and and smashed most of the glass solar hot water system cylinders mounted on it.
It also stripped the leaves from his vines and small trees and wrecked the household vegetable garden.
"I've never seen anything like it," he said of the storm. "It was really pelting. The noise on the tin roof was incredible."
"We couldn't see beyond our boundary fence 25m away."
"When it passed it looked like it had snowed. The hail was stacked up 30mm against the wall."
