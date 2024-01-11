'We will be back': Heathcote Pool remains closed following floods

It's been all hands on deck at the Heathcote Pool as workers from Bendigo and Melbourne push to re-open the popular swimming spot after the recent floods rendered the facility useless.
The centre was set to be a busy hub of summer events including water aerobics, pre-school activities and live music sessions, however heavy rainfall led to flash flooding on Monday, January 8.
Belgravia Leisure area manager Cam Nation said it was a large team effort over 48 hours as staff worked towards getting the pool back open for the local Heathcote community.
"When the teams from Bendigo and Melbourne managed to get through to the site on Monday evening we found a significant amount of silt, debris and floodwater that had not only compromised both pools but also the circulation pumps and chlorine system," Mr Nation said.
"Following a thorough assessment of the site, work then started on remediating the facility with the assistance of the team from the City of Greater Bendigo and a number of pool specific contractors who were immediately out on site ready to assist."
The pool was drained and would be re-filled with chemically treated water, while the plant room would be recommissioned, Mr Nation said.
Local contractors were repairing the grounds, fencing and other infrastructure.
"We know this is such an important community facility and even if we re-open and it only means another six or seven weeks of swimming, that is six or seven weeks of vital community activation that we know the Heathcote community will appreciate," said Nation.
"Pools are the lifeblood of local communities, and as such we will be doing everything we can, along with the highly skilled leisure team at the City of Greater Bendigo, to make sure Heathcote Pool reopens as soon as possible."
