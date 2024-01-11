Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Maiden Gully Junior club takes over the push for BFNL under-18s

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 13 2024 - 12:15pm, first published January 11 2024 - 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully Junior Football Club has lodged an application to enter the BFNL under-18 competition this year.
Maiden Gully Junior Football Club has lodged an application to enter the BFNL under-18 competition this year.

A SECOND push is on for Maiden Gully to join the Bendigo Football Netball League under-18 competition this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.