'Better than a drought': farmer looks on the bright side of deluge

While floodwaters have caused significant damage across central Victoria, the rain has been a boon for some farmers who would normally be battling dry conditions this time of year.
Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Greys, Marong, said that in addition to the 92 millimetres of rain at her Murray Grey stud, she had also received a quarter of her annual rainfall in two weeks.
"I would say it's probably the worst flood that we've had," she said.
"We've been farming here for 15 years, and it's the most damage that we've ever seen with our fences."
But despite the floods causing significant damage and livestock having to be moved to higher ground, Ms Hazeldene was able to find a silver lining to the wet weather.
"We're actually growing grass now, that just does not happen, ever, in January, in Bendigo," she said.
"It's an inconvenience, and yes, there's repairs to be done, but I say any day I would rather have a flood and some damage then a prolonged drought.
"I've been through that before and I don't want to go through that again, so this is great for me."
She said most of her fences washed away between 10pm and 11pm on January 7, while local creek damage has also had an "unprecedented" impact.
"Every house has a lake frontage now around here," she said.
"You'd only be able to get through your paddocks with a four-wheel drive or a tractor, [while] there's plenty of damage to crops.
"If anyone hadn't got their harvest off, well they're absolutely ruined too."
She said that round bales of hay were also in danger of floating away or severely damaged.
