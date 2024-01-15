Room-wrecking flood was avoidable, motel owner says

A motel owner believes thousands of dollars in flood damage to her business was avoidable.
Melissa Frost-Thomas, who has owned the Happy Wanderer at Napier Street, White Hills for 19 years, said the heavy rainfall on Sunday, January 7 created a channel of floodwater straight through her business, resulting in $20,000 worth of damage and cleanup.
"The entire creek system down here was flooding through the motel and going in one end and out the other," she said.
Ms Frost-Thomas said six of her 11 motel rooms were damaged and three were "completely destroyed".
"I need to get those rooms open so that we can have guests coming through so I can earn the money to then repair other things and get the money," she said.
The motelier said she had seen more flooding at her business in the past five years, since Napier Street was redeveloped.
"I absolutely think this could have been avoided... with the correct infrastructure put in under the roadway when they redid this road," she said.
"Since the road's been built, we've had multiple flooding events at this intersection.
"They must know it's going to happen because they're here within a heartbeat, closing the road off, every time."
Ms Frost-Thomas said her business was also affected by industrial developments in East Bendigo and unsealed roads, with crushed rock clogging drains and heavy rainfall having nowhere else to go but her motel.
"All of that [water] goes into those drains, which goes into that creek which ends up here," she said.
"They're going to have to make the pipes bigger."
The City of Greater Bendigo's acting director of presentation and assets Brooke Pearce said the stormwater system at the Napier Street and Gleeson Street intersection was "performing as required" during average rainfall events, and protected residential and commercial properties "as much as practically possible".
"No infrastructure is designed to accommodate rainfall to the intensity that was recently experienced," she said.
"Based on the flood modelling for the area surrounding the Happy Wanderer Motel, water travelled as expected, however simply too much rain fell too quickly to be accommodated by existing infrastructure, as we have seen across the municipality."
Ms Pearce said the City's drainage infrastructure was developed as required using design standards used by 44 councils across the state.
She said unsealed roads and footpaths were upgraded, subject to annual budgets.
"Material like gravel in drains is removed periodically during road grading or table drain maintenance programs, or when a reconstruction project is underway following a natural disaster," she said.
"The gravel is reused, where possible."
