Bendigo Spirit score season-high total in big win over Adelaide

The Bendigo Spirit overpowered the Adelaide Lightning to keep their Women's National Basketball League season alive.
The Spirit won 96-68 at Red Energy Arena to improve their record to 5-8 and, importantly, stay in touch with the top four.
A scintillating first quarter was the catalyst for the Spirit's victory.
The Lightning scored six of the first eight points of the game, but the remainder of the first quarter was all Bendigo.
The Spirit outscored the Lightning 31-9 in the final eight minutes of the term on the back of a superb effort from the club's bench players.
17 of the Spirit's 33 first term points came from the bench, with 150-gamer Casey Samuels and Abbey Wehrung leading the charge.
The Lightning had the better of the second quarter to reduce a 22-point deficit to 11 points at the main break.
The Spirit woke from their slumber in the third quarter and put the Lightning away.
This time it was their defence that changed the momentum of the game. The Spirit held the Lightning to just 10 points for the third quarter.
With the result decided by three quarter-time, Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama took the opportunity to rest some of his starters in the final quarter - a welcome relief considering the Spirit are in the middle of their heaviest schedule of the season.
The biggest cheers for the night came in the final term when, firstly, Sophia Locandro hit the court for the first time this season after overcoming a string of injury concerns.
The cheers were even louder when Locandro scored the first of six points for the final term.
In the dying seconds young, developing player Ritorya Tamilo scored her first basket at WNBL level, which brought the bench to their feet and a well-deserved roar from the Spirit fans.
The 18-year-old from New Zealand was making her WNBL debut.
In a pleasing team effort, the Spirit had seven players score eight or more points in their 96 points - the club's highest total this season.
Wehrung (18 points) and Samuels (13 points) were a combined 7-9 from behind the three-point line.
One of the highlights of the night was Samuels' four-point play in the last quarter.
Ally Wilson was superb with 12 points and nine assists, while key frontcourt duo Ruth Davis and Alicia Froling scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
As a team, the Spirit had 31 assists to Adelaide's 10 and the home team's bench outscored the Lightning 52-21.
The Spirit are back on their home court on Sunday afternoon to play the University of Canberra Capitals for the first time this season.
The Caps will be no pushover. They've won three of their past five matches and they play a high tempo brand of basketball.
