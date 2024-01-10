Victoria Country women runner-up at national cricket carnival

Victoria Country men and women had contrasting final days at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In pole position to win the championship in Newcastle, the men's squad, which included Bendigo cricket's Brayden Stepien and Luke Stagg, capitulated and tumbled to third place.
The women's squad, including Bendigo trio Sarah Mannes, Tammy Norquay and Kate Shallard, scored an upset win over New South Wales Country in the semi-final and advanced to the final where they took on Queensland Country.
The tournament favourites proved too good in a tight final, but the Victoria Country squad's achievement to finish second after an up-and-down start to the carnival shouldn't be underestimated.
Victoria Country posted 5-151 in the final and had Queensland Country on the ropes at 3-32 in the sixth over, but the Maroons showed their class by getting over the line with five wickets and four balls to spare.
Mannes came in late for Victoria Country and scored five not out off three balls, while Shallard took a wicket in the opening over of the Maroons' innings and finished with figures of 1-24.
The men's squad only needed to win one of its final two one-day games to claim the title, but lost to the ACT on Tuesday before being thrashed by New South Wales Country on Wednesday.
Stepien's second-ball duck was a sign of things to come for the Vics as they were bundled out for 111.
NSW Country raced to victory in just 13.2 balls for the loss of six wickets.
The lopsided result put NSW Country above Victoria Country on run rate.
The home state then had a nervous wait to see if Queensland Country could defeat ACT and pinch the title.
Queensland Country won a thriller by two wickets to seal the championship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.