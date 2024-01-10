Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Victoria Country women runner-up at national cricket carnival

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:23pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammy Norquay, Kate Shallard and Sarah Mannes helped Victoria Country to second place at the Australian Country Cricket Championships. Picture contributed
Tammy Norquay, Kate Shallard and Sarah Mannes helped Victoria Country to second place at the Australian Country Cricket Championships. Picture contributed

Victoria Country men and women had contrasting final days at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.