Freewheeling Fun hopes to continue despite tentative tenure

It's a vital volunteer service that has provided more than 800 free bikes to those in need in Bendigo, but Freewheeling Fun might be at risk of closure without a secure location.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The group fixes up bikes, mostly for vulnerable groups in Bendigo, from their location next to the former Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe which was recently forced to close.
Landlords have told the group they can use the space until a tenant moves in, but that timeline is still unknown.
The Bendigo Advertiser met group president Rod Symes and long-term members Richard Hodgson and Ian Foster on a warm Wednesday afternoon, but that didn't stop the dedicated volunteers from working on bikes and welcoming new donations.
The shed boasted around 70 bikes at last count, but half a dozen more had arrived in a day.
Mr Hodgson said donations came when kids left home or parents had stopped riding, or if a bike or two had been gathering cobwebs in a shed for too long.
"We're able to use 90 to 95 per cent of bikes we receive," Mr Hodgson said.
Keeping these bikes out of landfill can benefit more than the eventual recipient, and president Rod Symes said groups of bikes had been lent out for learn-to-ride school programs and bike maintenance lessons.
The bikes had also been made available to tourists and visitors to Bendigo.
Mr Symes said it was "so satisfying" to be able to help people through the group, in which he said "every moment is priceless".
"You get double back through volunteering," Mr Symes said.
He and his crew would certainly know that, as the group had helped hundreds in the 10 years since Freewheeling Fun started.
More than 40 volunteers have learnt to fix bikes over that history, including young kids coming in after school.
Bike recipients had also included young refugees who had been resettled in Bendigo, those looking for work or who couldn't afford a car, and those newly released from prison.
Mr Hodgson said the much needed bikes had also helped struggling single mums get kids to school and around town.
"If they don't struggle ... I don't know who does," Mr Hodgson said of the mothers he has met.
The bikes had also given some people the chance to experience the sport of cycling for the first time.
The group members said one of their highlights had been restoring a custom bicycle donated by Paralympian Michael Taylor.
After 60 hours of labor on the recumbent pedal bike, recipient Sarah Cheshire, who has paraplegia, was able to experience cycling for the first time.
Freewheeling Fun was knocked by COVID, closing for nearly a year, but they had returned with a bang as locals struggled with spiralling cost of living.
Mr Hodgson estimated the group had given around 70 to 80 bikes away in 2022, but that number had climbed to 150 in 2023.
"There's a lot of people doing it tough," he said.
The team credited Laurie Whelan from the Good Loaf with supporting their efforts over the last decade by providing minimal rent and power - "it's all up to him" the members said.
While the team said their current central location was ideal, with a lot of passing traffic and proximity to other organisations which help vulnerable community members, they said they also wanted stability going forward.
They said they had been looking for other property options.
Mr Hodgson said their supporters had been very encouraging on their Facebook page during the stressful transition period, and said Freewheeling Fun had received a lot of positive feedback.
The shed will be open on January 12, 17 and 19 with further updates on the Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.