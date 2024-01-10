Bendigo Advertiser
Our People

Freewheeling Fun hopes to continue despite tentative tenure

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
January 11 2024 - 5:00am
It's a vital volunteer service that has provided more than 800 free bikes to those in need in Bendigo, but Freewheeling Fun might be at risk of closure without a secure location.

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

