Well, f--- it! Bendigo is the most foul-mouthed city in Australia

It is official. Bendigo is the swearing capital of Australia.
A survey of more than 1500 residents in 22 of Australia's most populated areas found that the people of Bendigo make up the country's top cussing hub.
According to the survey, Bendigo residents swear an average of 21 times per day.
"Taboo" situations where Bendigo residents are most likely to swear in include while driving (70.59 per cent), in public places (23.53 per cent), and in front of strangers (23.53 per cent).
It's a hell of a title for the central Victorian city, considering Australia is a nation of foul-mouthed cuss-lovers who freely throw around our signature ocker swear words.
We yell out the window at dangerous drivers to "get rooted" as much as we love whispering that a co-worker is "dumb as dogs--t".
The average Australian drops 14 profanities per day with some cities swearing much more frequently and others, much less, the Preply survey found.
While Bendigo was top on the foul-mouthed list, Toowoomba in southern Queensland ranked second on the list with an average daily swear count of 18.
More than 14 per cent of Toowoomba residents said they swore most in front of their boss.
A number of cities in the top 10 list were in Queensland. Gold Coast ranked third with 17 swear words per day on average, Brisbane ranked fifth and Rockhampton sixth.
Gold Coast residents were more likely to swear in a public place, the survey found.
Representing NSW, Newcastle ranked fourth with an average of 16 cuss words per day and Wollongong was ranked tenth.
Almost 23 per cent of Wollongong swearers said they let fly at the dinner table.
Albury-Wodonga on the Victorian border tied with Ballarat in seventh place using 14 swear words per day and Cranbourne in Melbourne's outer suburbs was ranked ninth.
The survey noted Townsville residents, who were not included in the top 10, were the "most verbally vulgar motorists" with many of the curse words erupting while driving.
Tasmania's capital Hobart swore less than their mainland counterparts using an average of six profanities per day, the survey found.
Many of Australia's major cities featured on the 'least likely to swear' list including Melbourne and Sydney with an average of 12 swear words per day followed by Adelaide and Perth with 14.
Australia's capital Canberra joins Adelaide and Perth on 14 swear words per day, matching the nation's average.
