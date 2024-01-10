'Something for everyone' as Star Cinema hosts third Eaglehawk Film Festival

Eaglehawk's very own film festival is back, this year promising to be an angelic array of films over three days.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
For the third iteration of the festival, Star Cinema will show seven titles, selected by business manager Martin Myles around the theme of 'angels'.
Mr Myles said last year the festival had a "big jump" in attendance and festival pass sales from the inaugural event.
"We had a fantastic turn-out for EFF 2023 which was curated around the theme 'alone'," he said.
"Eaglehawk Film Festival offers something new as an alternative to the standard film festival model.
"With each new year and theme, we put together a program of hand-picked titles and include as much diversity as possible in terms of culture, era and genre.
"Last year's theme was 'alone'; it was incredibly encouraging for us to see a big jump in attendance and festival pass sales from the previous year.
"We screened films from all over the world from an early 1931 Russian forgotten classic - the best attended film closing with a rousing applause - to a 2020 American thriller as the closer."
Mr Myles said he he had "taken a deep dive into the vaults" to pick this year's films, and he tried to showcase a range of films not easy to access via streaming services or DVD.
The selection would feature diverse cultures, eras and genres, he said.
"Highlights include a 30s classic starring Marlene Dietrich, Burt Reynolds' film debut and an 80s cult classic," Mr Myles said.
"There's something for everyone."
Mr Myles said the festival was a "pinnacle event" for Star Cinema, and drew crowds from far beyond Greater Bendigo.
He said it had tourism benefits for the Borough, with patrons encouraged to check out nearby businesses.
"I have always had an ambition for Star Cinema that it be known as a festival destination and that we attract people from central Victoria and further afield," he said.
"I want the wonderful Eaglehawk community to embrace this event as their own and be proud of it.
"It is my hope that, between films, festival attendees will explore more of what Eaglehawk has to offer.
"Eaglehawk is one of Victoria's best kept secrets and there is a lot for the visitor to experience here."
On opening night, patrons can enhance their film experience with dinner and drinks at The Chambers Wine Bar, located upstairs at Eaglehawk's original council chambers.
Showtimes include 8pm on Friday, January 12, and 1pm, 4pm and 7pm on Saturday January 13 and Sunday, January 14.
The full program, tickets and passes would be available at eaglehawkfilmfestival.com or in person at the cinema.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.