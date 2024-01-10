University clubmates van Agtmaal and Garry lead way on track

BENDIGO University clubmates Andrew van Agtmaal and Vanessa Garry went one-two in the latest 3000m race in the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at Flora Hill.
The night's racing across the 3000m, 5000m or 1000m distances drew 22 starters to the Retreat Road complex.
In the 3000m it was van Agtmaal who completed the seven and a half laps in just over 11 minutes as Garry ran strongly for a time of 12:05 to be runner-up and fastest female.
Next best were Larry Abel, 12:58, and South Bendigo young gun Piper Fynch, 13:49.
University's Tom Garry was the sole competitor in the 5000m and clocked a time of 20:54.
South Bendigo's Jake Hilson ran the 1000m in 2:36.
Two of Bendigo Little Athletics most exciting prospects, Lucy Jones and Milanke Haasbroek ran the two and a half laps in 3:32 and 3:36 to be second and third.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Andrew van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 11:02.70; Vanessa Garry 31, Uni. 12:05.04; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 12:58.47; Piper Fynch 11, SB 13:49.18; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 14:02.47; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:22.98; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 14:23.45; Eric Baker 61, BH 14:53.63; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 15:16.17; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 16:15.06; Hunter Gill 75, BH 17:27.67; Charles Chambers 70, Uni. 19:22.61; Diana Watson 46, BH 21:55.85.
Mixed 5000m:
Tom Garry 31, Uni. 20:54.57.
Mixed 1000m:
Jake Hilson 24, SB 2:36.55; Lucy Jones 11, BLA 3:32.01; Milanke Haasbroek 10, BLA 3:36.26; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 3:53.55; Anna Mulquiny 37, SB 4:01.29; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 4:20.93; Percy Jones 8, BLA 4:42.22; Jessica Woolley 41, Inv. 4:44.83.
