Imi Metcalfe's connection with Geelong Grammar School (GGS) dates back more than a century, although it was her father's tales of adventure at Timbertop that helped guide her decision to join the boarding school in Year 9.
"I found it challenging leaving my family and friends behind, but I was also really excited about the opportunity to attend GGS and once I started, I realised how welcoming and supportive the school community is," Imi said.
Students in Year 9 spend a year living and learning at Timbertop, the School's unique campus located in the foothills of the Victorian Alps, which Imi says was "the best year of my life".
Imi describes Timbertop as, "challenging but so rewarding; whether it be the difficult wood chopping, lighting our own boilers or the weekly running and hiking.
"It definitely paid off getting to see the spectacular views from the tops of mountains or the awesome ski slopes of Mt Buller and the Bogong Plains. These moments were only made more incredible by getting to experience them with my closest friends."
Imi has just completed her first year at the Senior School campus in Corio, and says "the schooling here is excellent and I am challenged daily, while also being really well-supported by my teachers and tutors".
Beyond the classroom, Imi has immersed herself in boarding life, keen to get involved in everything on offer.
"There's always something happening, whether it's a sporting event, a boarding house talent show, yoga on a Friday afternoon or just being with friends.
"It's this mix of school, sport and social events that makes it so much fun."
Charlotte has one piece of advice for anyone considering boarding school: "If you are thinking about boarding, do it. Even though I was not keen at all initially, it was the best decision I ever made."
Charlotte moved into the Boarding House at Melbourne Girls Grammar in Year 10. She's now about to start her final year as one of the Boarding House Captains.
"I'm so excited to be a Boarding House Captain in 2024, purely because I love this place so much and I want to continue to foster the incomparable culture it is founded on," she said.
When Charlotte started boarding she was a little homesick, but she rarely feels so now given there's plenty to do at MGGS. And since her family in Bendigo is only two hours away by train, she can easily go home on the weekend.
Charlotte loves sport and considers it her escape from schoolwork. She plays for the first netball team, which involves three training sessions per week, and even coaches a team of Year 6 students, adding "I really enjoy connection with the younger girls".
She loves the routine in the Boarding House, finding it has really helped to structure her studies. "With so much encouragement around me all the time, my motivation to do schoolwork has grown, which has positively impacted my grades. Many girls living with me do similar subjects too, so it is easy to ask for help when needed."
The close friends Charlotte's made are integral to getting her through the hard parts of school. "I didn't know how close friends could be until I started boarding.
"Often my friends know me better than I know myself. I have never laughed harder than I have in my time here and I have so many memories that I know I will hold close in my heart forever."
