Imi soars, from the rock to Timbertop Advertising Feature

Geelong Grammar School student, Imi Metcalfe. Pictures supplied

Imi Metcalfe's connection with Geelong Grammar School (GGS) dates back more than a century, although it was her father's tales of adventure at Timbertop that helped guide her decision to join the boarding school in Year 9.

"I found it challenging leaving my family and friends behind, but I was also really excited about the opportunity to attend GGS and once I started, I realised how welcoming and supportive the school community is," Imi said.

Students in Year 9 spend a year living and learning at Timbertop, the School's unique campus located in the foothills of the Victorian Alps, which Imi says was "the best year of my life".



Imi describes Timbertop as, "challenging but so rewarding; whether it be the difficult wood chopping, lighting our own boilers or the weekly running and hiking.



"It definitely paid off getting to see the spectacular views from the tops of mountains or the awesome ski slopes of Mt Buller and the Bogong Plains. These moments were only made more incredible by getting to experience them with my closest friends."

Imi says a blend of study sport and social events makes Geelong Grammar School great fun.

Imi has just completed her first year at the Senior School campus in Corio, and says "the schooling here is excellent and I am challenged daily, while also being really well-supported by my teachers and tutors".

Beyond the classroom, Imi has immersed herself in boarding life, keen to get involved in everything on offer.



"There's always something happening, whether it's a sporting event, a boarding house talent show, yoga on a Friday afternoon or just being with friends.



"It's this mix of school, sport and social events that makes it so much fun."

Studying at Timbertop allows for spectacular views and awesome ski slopes.