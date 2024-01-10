East's Gloster to leave lasting legacy for bowls in region

BENDIGO East is the envy of many bowling clubs in the region for its meticulous playing records that date back more than 60 years.
Going back to 1961 the pennant history of every Bendigo East member has been recorded - the division they played in, the team they played against and the result.
The record-keeping was first done by Jack Harris before the baton was handed over to Ken Gloster in 1985.
For almost 40 more years Gloster has continued to record the pennant playing details of every Bendigo East player.
Continuing the historical records for Bendigo East are big shoes to fill for whoever takes over the mantle following the death on Tuesday of 95-year-old Gloster.
Gloster was a revered figure at not just Bendigo East - where he is the games record-holder with 773 - but across lawn bowls in the region, with his contribution to the sport duly recognised in 2019 when he was the recipient of an Order of Australia Medal.
His accolades also include the Royal Victorian Bowls Association's highest honour - the Medal of Merit.
Gloster's association with Bendigo East began in 1970 having previously played 17 years for his former home town of Underbool.
"Ken was very meticulous with keeping his playing records for every player," Bendigo East's Mel Boyd said on Wednesday.
"Early days he kept the records by writing in an old exercise books like we used to have at school.
"Then he progressed to a typewriter and later years on a computer... he was just a marvel with his records and to think of the hours of inputting information that has gone into it.
"It was every division recorded. If we were having a debate about a game, say back in 1985, Ken would be able to come back the next day and give you all the details of who was in each rink, who they played against and the final score.
"We're the envy of all the other clubs in Bendigo; when they come into our rooms and look at the board that lists the most games played, they always ask, how do you know how many games those players played - the answer is Ken Gloster.
"You will often get players from other clubs say, I reckon I've played X amount of games, but they can't prove it like we can thanks to Ken."
As well as Gloster's playing deeds - which includes 241 of his 773 games played in division one and a total of 13 premierships won - his contribution to Bendigo East off the green exceeds well beyond his legendary record keeping.
He served 26 years on the club's committee between 1979 and 2005, was president for the 2003-04 season and a long-time pennant selector.
He is both a life member of Bendigo East and what is now known as the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region.
But Boyd says it's the little things that Gloster did that would have largely gone unnoticed that will be sorely missed by many of the club's stalwarts at Bendigo East.
"For older members of the club like myself, Alby Clough and Barry Edwards who have been here for 30 to 40 years, we've at times got to explain to the people who are coming through just what Ken means to not just Bendigo East, but bowls in the surrounding area," Boyd said.
"There are little things Ken did around here that people just wouldn't know about.
"Up until a few years ago every Saturday and Sunday night Ken would come across to the club about 8pm to check all the doors to make sure they were all secured and locked and the alarm had been set.
"If it rained heavily like it did the other day all the water congregates in the ditches. Our drain pipes are covered by a cap, so Ken would get an umbrella, come over to the club and take the caps off for the water to drain.
"Every Wednesday night Ken would come across and take all our bins out and then Thursday mornings he would bring them back in.
"Our mailbox is at the corner of our block and he would pick up all the mail, bring it into the clubhouse and sort it into the secretary and treasurer's lockers."
On Wednesday the blackboard outside the Bendigo East clubrooms located near an Australian flag flying at half mast read "Vale Ken Gloster, Our Legend".
The club on its social media in announcing Gloster's passing said his "impact on bowls has been immense, his legacy will remain forever".
Boyd says Gloster's passing will be felt by bowlers as young as 12 through to players in their 90s such was his ability to connect with generations.
"The beauty about the man is that on our Facebook page we have had tributes written on behalf of 12-year-olds who have just taken up bowls through to people in their 90s," Boyd said.
"It says a lot about a person that they can capture the attention of people from their 90s through to 12-years-old, which is what Ken did... he was a great supporter of our kids playing here.
"Whenever a person walked through our gates for the first time as a prospective member Ken would be straight over to them to make sure they were welcome... he could introduce himself and start a communication just like that.
"And on the green he was immensely competitive; there was a saying from many bowlers that they had never played against a more competitive bowler in his 90s than Ken Gloster."
In January of 2018 Gloster celebrated his 700th pennant game for Bendigo East where he spoke of his passion for the club and the sport in which his name is synonymous.
"The club means a lot to me as it does to a lot of people," Gloster told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"We often say what would we do without the club ... in fact my late wife talked me into buying a unit straight across from the club so I could go over and back.
"She knew that after she died I would have the club here and it would be of great benefit to me.
"Every day, even during winter, we have a coffee club here where a dozen of us members meet here at 10am
"You look forward to the companionship ... the friendship on the bowling green is what it's all about."
