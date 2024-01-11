Recovery unit to hit the road to assist in Greater Bendigo flood recovery

The City of Greater Bendigo says it is in the process of establishing a mobile recovery hub to reach out to flood-affected communities in the wake of the natural disaster which stuck the region.
In the space of two days Bendigo and the surrounding communities received more than 91.8mm of rain, leading to flooding in Huntly, Goornong, Elmore, Axedale and Heathcote.
The downpour recorded on January 8 up to 9am was the biggest single day downpour ever in the Bendigo region, smashing the record set in 1928.
City of Greater Bendigo Acting Director Presentation and Assets, Brooke Pearce, said the city received 664 calls for storm related problems on January 7 and 8.
Ms Pearce said the city was setting up a recovery hub to help those affected by the flooding earlier this week.
"The city is in the process of establishing a mobile recovery hub to reach out to flood-affected communities, including Huntly," she said.
"We will promote these in the coming days and hope to work constructively with residents to understand the impact and the support that is needed to assist in recovery and prevention going forward.
"More broadly, it is important to recognise when living in low-lying areas, areas subject to possible flooding or buying a home at the end of a sloping street, that these homes be developed to match the environment in which they are built and can withstand risks like possible flooding."
Ms Pearce said all levels of government needed to work together to help communities recover after natural disasters and emergencies.
"It is important all levels of government work together to respond to emergencies," she said.
"With the combined impact of (heavy rain on) Christmas Day, January 2 and January 7 and 8, it would help to see a disaster declared for Greater Bendigo and the wider region across those three dates, so appropriate funding can be made available.
"With a changing climate, extreme events will likely become more regular and all levels of government need to be funded to do as much preventative work as possible as well as have the funds in the recovery stage to rebuild to a higher standard to protect ourselves in the future.
"The challenge will always be, both with public and private infrastructure, the ability for infrastructure to withstand the intensity of such events."
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said she been in contact with members of the community in the areas affected hardest by the flooding.
Ms Chesters said Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, had been in contact to see how the recovery efforts were unfolding.
"The Federal Government is ready and willing to partner with the Victorian Government the moment they put the call in (for assistance)," she said.
"My understanding about that is that the locally based assessment is being done .. these things do take a bit of time, we have the initial response where local emergency authorities are on the ground.
"It is after that and once the assessment has been done that the Federal Government, if required, steps in to partner and top help with recovery and that is the stage we are at right now."
Ms Chesters said she was "very keen" to support those affected and would like to "encourage" the locals to reach out for help if they have been affected.
"I'd strongly encourage the City of Greater Bendigo to work through a plan with the local residents because at a federal level after the 2022 we have announced every year annual funding opportunities for local governments to apply for for future proofing and flood mitigation," she said.
