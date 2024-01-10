Thursday night distance series resumes on Tom Flood track

AN EXCITING duel to qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m) resumes in Thursday night's running of the distance series at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Bendigo.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Although the cycling club takes another week's rest in its track season the 37th running of the athletics series rolls on from 7.15pm.
This week's heat will be across the 1000m distance.
At the halfway mark of the series it's Eaglehawk's Jack Norris who leads the aggregate ladder on 53 points from Bendigo Athletics Club's Renae Graham, 49.
Also well-placed are Bendigo Harriers' Rebecca and Preston Anfuso, 45 and 42 points; and Bendigo AC's Kyle Hilson, 39.
The top 15 after 10 rounds qualify for the George Flack Final to be run on February 29.
Athletes who have impressed so far include Paralympian Tim Sullivan from Eaglehawk AC, South Bendigo's Greg Hilson, BAC's Katie Graham, and Bendigo Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby.
Leaders in the aggregate standings after five rounds:
Club legend - BAC Bendigo Athletic Club, BH Bendigo Harriers, Eh Eaglehawk, SB South Bendigo, Uni. Bendigo University.
53 Jack Norris, BH.
49 Renae Graham, BAC.
45 Rebecca Anfuso, BH.
42 Preston Anfuso, BH.
39 Kyle Hilson, BAC.
33 Jason Carter, Uni., Keelan McInerney, BH.
32 Mitch Fitzgerald, Uni., Tim Sullivan, Eh.
30 Katie Graham, BAC; James Harper, Uni., Rebecca Soulsby, BH.
28 Charlotte Car, BAC; Chloe Jackson, BAC.
27 Greg Hilson, SB; Aaron Norton, SB.
25 Justine Babitsch, BAC; Emily Harris, BH; Geoff Jordan, BH; Kade McCay, BH; Geoff Williamson, Uni.
21 Andrew Snell, Uni.
20 Kelvin Niblett, Uni.; Allirah Norton, BAC.
15 Eric Baker, BH; Steve Field, Uni.; Kevin Shanahan, BAC; Mitch Whitham, Uni.
11 April Wainwright, Uni.
10 Patrick Allen, Uni.; Annabelle Carr, BAC; Ingrid Woodward, BAC.
5 Abi Boyer, BAC; Chase Carter, Uni.; Ruby Carter, Uni. Andrea Smith, Uni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.