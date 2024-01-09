Youth, veterans earn Bendigo cricket Team of the Round berth

There's a mix of youth and experience in our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Round.
The best-performed players in round seven span from 16-year-old Xavier Grant, who made his first XI debut this summer, to Huntly North veteran Shane Gilchrist, who is 30 years older than Grant and made his first XI senior debut in the mid-1990s.
Angus Chisholm and James Barri are two of best young batters in the competition, while experienced duo Grant Waldron and Brent Hamblin continue to perform on a consistent basis.
For the round seven team we have cheated a touch. Usually, we pick a specialist wicket-keeper, but the glovemen did little in the one-day games last weekend, so if this team was to play a game we'd give the gloves to Waldron or throw young Xavier Grant in at the deep end behind the stumps.
Team of the week for round seven in batting order:
1. Xavier Grant (Eaglehawk)
The talented teen earned his first Team of the Round gong after making an impressive 66 off 81 balls in the Borough's win over Strathfieldsaye.
2. Daniel Barber (Kangaroo Flat)
The aggressive right-hander put the Roos on track for victory with a brisk 54 off 38 balls against White Hills.
3. Sandun Rathnatunga (Huntly North)
Career-best first XI game for the Power all-rounder against the best team in the competition. 102 not out off 137 balls with the bat and 0-16 off nine overs with his spinners.
4. Riley Treloar (Bendigo United)
The left-hander continued his great season for the Redbacks with a match-winning unbeaten 71 off 56 balls against Bendigo.
5. Angus Chisholm (Eaglehawk)
Played his role to perfection, making 72 not out off 107 balls to guide the Borough home against the Jets.
6. Chathura Damith (Strathfieldsaye)
The Jets star was at his brilliant best with the bat as he smashed 84 off 86 balls in a one-man show against Eaglehawk. Also picked up 1-22 with the ball.
7. James Barri (Strathdale-Maristians)
Another fine all-round effort from the best young player in the competition. 55 off 67 balls in the Suns' successful run chase and 0-29 off nine overs with his off-spinners.
8. Grant Waldron (Strathdale-Maristians)
The Suns' coach was the backbone of their innings, scoring a patient 63 off 126 balls against the Power.
9. Shane Gilchrist (Huntly North)
The Power veteran is having a solid season and he did everything he could to give his side a winning chance against the Suns. Belted 45 off just 36 balls and then collected the fine figures of 4-36 with his medium-pacers.
10. Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat)
The opening bowler set up the Roos' easy win over White Hills by taking 3-8 off 7.4 overs.
11. Marcus Mangiameli (Bendigo United)
It was a toss-up between the two Bendigo United spinners in Mangiameli and Will Thrum. Thrum had a big influence on the Redbacks win, but Mangiameli gets the nod for his extra wicket in his figures of 3-16 off 7.3 overs.
