Missing teenager Tamika may be travelling to Bendigo

Police are searching for a missing teenager and an infant who may be headed to Bendigo.
Tamika, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, January 9 at about 3.30pm in Thomastown.
Tamika was described as having black hair with blue highlights in her fringe.
Police believed she was travelling with an infant and may be headed to the Bendigo, Ballarat or Echuca areas or the Northern Territory.
Tamika may be traveling in a black Holden Commodore, according to police.
Police were for the safety and welfare of Tamika and her child due to her age.
Investigators have released an image of Tamika in the hope that someone could provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights them or has information was urged to contact Mill Park Police Station on 9407 3333.
